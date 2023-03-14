The Largest U.S. Artificial Grass Distributor, Purchase Green, Opens a New Store in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 21st, 2023, Purchase Green® opened their first showroom and warehouse in Oklahoma – further expanding the distributor's nationwide network of retail stores. Purchase Green Oklahoma City carries artificial grass for landscapes, pets, playgrounds, putting greens, and sports, as well as installation tools and artificial ivy. The company is focused on educating customers and finding solutions that satisfy their needs and budget. Whether you're shopping as a homeowner or contractor – Purchase Green Oklahoma City is happy to help. Below are just a few key differentiators for the company and what you can expect them to bring to the local market.

Reliable Inventory and Service

Operating over 1.25 million square feet of manufacturing space, Purchase Green is a premium U.S. artificial grass manufacturer that also manages departments for R&D and quality assurance. Materials are then shipped to multiple Purchase Green distribution centers across the U.S. that keep their retail stores stocked. Because of the company's fully integrated supply chain, customers can shop online or in-store and pick up from their local Purchase Green store that same day.

Limited Lifetime Product Warranty

Purchase Green provides customers with a Limited Lifetime Product Warranty, the first of its kind in the industry. This warranty is available for nearly all artificial grasses and its ownership is transferrable. Customers only need to register their project on Purchase Green's website after installation.

Products Certified by ASTM, LEED, and IPEMA

After careful inspection by in-house teams and third-party labs, Purchase Green products are certified by ASTM, LEED, and IPEMA. This gives customers the flexibility to choose an artificial grass that meets the requirements for the job and satisfies budget or aesthetic preferences. Test results are available on Purchase Green's website or upon request.

Installer Referrals and Product Dealerships

Purchase Green's local-market availability opens a streamlined pathway into the artificial grass industry. Installers and landscapers can partner with Purchase Green to receive customer referrals, as well as sign up as a product dealer for even greater discounts.

There is No Shortage of Opportunity with Purchase Green

Call, request a quote online, or visit a local store and their team will help you find the best product at the best price, delivered with the best customer service.

