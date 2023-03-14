Kraken Energy Corp. To Present Wednesday, March 15, 2023, on PBA at Noon

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2023) - PBA ("PBA" or "Paul Benwell & Associates") would like to invite investors to a live webinar presentation with Kraken Energy Corp. UUSA ("Kraken Energy Corp.", "Kraken" or the "Company") on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 12:00 pm EST/ 9:00 am PDT. CEO Matthew Schwab will be providing an update to investors.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.krakenenergycorp.com.

The link provides online registration to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LFHvzY0_SP-VlpOhhih2iQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

A recording of the webinar will be available on PBA's YouTube channel shortly after the presentation, https://tinyurl.com/PBAonYouTube.

Sophy Cesar

Managing Partner, PBA

scesar@paulbenwell.com

(514) 641-6897

ABOUT KRAKEN ENERGY CORP.

Kraken is a new energy company advancing its 100%-owned Apex Uranium Property, located 280 km (174 miles) east of Reno, Nevada. The Apex Property is recognized as Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine. The Company has additionally entered into an option agreement to earn 100% of the Garfield Hills Uranium Property, located 19 km (12 miles) east of Hawthorne in Mineral County, Nevada. Additional staking has been done on the Garfield Hills Uranium Property, bringing the total area of the Property to 1,238 hectares (3,060 acres). The Company has also recently staked the Huber Hills Uranium Property, located 136 km (85 miles) north of Elko, Nevada, which covers 2,580 acres and encompasses the historic Race Track open pit mine.

ABOUT PBA

PBA is a market awareness company offering a full range of capital market services to micro and small-cap companies building custom-tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of our clients. PBA has been hosting a monthly investor 5à7 presentation since 2011. More recently, PBA has begun hosting PBA à Noon webinars to meet the needs of our clients and the investment community. The webinars have drawn an international audience.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158387