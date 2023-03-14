Future Capital and Ease Bring Valuable Retirement Planning Services to Insurance Brokers

For the first time, insurance brokers can offer professional retirement planning as a financial wellness benefit through the award-winning Ease benefits platform.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Future Capital has announced an exciting new partnership with Ease that enables insurance brokers to offer professional retirement planning services as a voluntary benefit to their clients through the award-winning Ease platform.

A 2021 J.P. Morgan survey† showed that 62% of retirement plan participants wish they could completely hand over retirement planning. With this first-of-its-kind partnership, brokers can offer professional retirement planning as a voluntary benefit without the need for special licensing, retirement industry knowledge, or a relationship with an employer's particular retirement plan.

"We're thrilled to partner with Future Capital to offer retirement planning services through the Ease platform, " said Ease CEO and Co-Founder, David Reid. "We know employers want to provide professional retirement planning to current and prospective employees. We're proud to make this valuable new financial wellness benefit available to insurance brokers so they can bring even more value to their clients."

A technology-driven registered investment advisor (RIA) specializing in retirement planning and asset management, Future Capital makes it easy for insurance brokers to offer professional retirement planning services by eliminating the need for technical integrations, special licensing, or existing relationships with retirement plans.

"We're proud to be the first retirement solution to partner with Ease," said Jay Jumper, Founder and CEO of Future Capital. "We believe that our solution is a perfect fit for the powerful HR and benefits platform Ease has built, and we look forward to helping insurance brokers expand their offerings and grow their businesses."

About Ease

Ease is the #1 rated benefits administration and HR software for businesses with 2-250 employees, powered by insurance brokers. More than 2,300 agencies trust Ease to help them and their clients grow. Over 85,000 businesses trust Ease to manage benefits & HR for 3.4 million+ employees. Visit ease.com for more.

About Future Capital

For more than 20 years, Future Capital has provided powerful tools, customized services, and professional management of retirement assets to help employees retire with confidence. For more information, visit futurecapital.com.

† IN JANUARY 2021, J.P. Morgan partnered with Greenwald Research, a market research firm based in Washington, D.C., to conduct an online survey of 1,281 defined contribution plan participants. To qualify for the study, each respondent had to be employed full-time at a for-profit organization with at least 50 employees, be at least 18 years old and have contributed to a 401(k) plan in the past 12 months.

