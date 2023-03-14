Cemtrex's Vicon Launches New Suite of AI-Based Analytics with Enhanced Lineup of Vicon Roughneck AI Camera Series

Brooklyn, NY, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. CETX CETXP))), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, today announced Vicon Industries has released a new suite of AI-based analytics in an enhanced Vicon Roughneck® AI Camera series, further improving its unified VMS platform for controlling video, access control, license plate recognition (LPR), and other integrated applications.



Vicon's enhanced lineup of Roughneck AI Cameras and latest VMS release — Valerus 23.1 — combine to deliver powerful object classification, tracking, recording and forensic searching. Vicon's Roughneck AI Cameras, with impressive features including advanced analytics, smart/adaptive IR, Starlight low-light technology, and -40° operating temps, now include built-in AI-based analytics. Vicon's AI-based analytics intelligently identify people and vehicles to help customers perform more meaningful searches in Valerus and diminish nuisance alarms triggered by irrelevant motion. This tight integration between its enhanced cameras and Valerus further improves Vicon's established position as an end-to-end solutions provider.

Benefits include:

More efficient searches. Filtering out non-relevant video in post-incident searches so users can find needed info faster and easier.

Real time, meaningful alarms. Users are instantaneously notified about events that are important, such as people or vehicles in a restricted area, without being distracted by meaningless nuisance alarms.

Edge-based analytics. Analytics reside on the camera, which allows users to be more efficient with server resources, ultimately saving money.

Object based recording. Valerus can perform object-based recording, meaning motion-triggered events will be recorded only when they involve a person and/or vehicle, allowing for reduced storage costs.

Plug-and-play. The cameras will detect people and vehicles out of the box, allowing users to immediately take advantage of object-based recording and intelligent searches. For customers who deploy dozens or even hundreds of cameras, this feature can save several hours—if not days—of installation and setup time.

"Vicon continues to push the boundaries of next-generation AI security technology with these latest additions to the award-winning lineup of Roughneck Cameras," said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. "As the hub of an integrated security solution, Valerus continues to provide features users count on to make their job easier and more intuitive and adding AI edge-based analytics further enhances its complement of advanced features.

"We view this release as the first step in our AI roadmap and ultimately believe that AI is going to contribute massively to improving the security industry. With the advent of GPTs and multimodal large language models, we believe there is significant opportunity to disrupt the status quo of how the security industry traditionally operates. Vicon's product roadmap is intensely focused on leveraging these new AI tools to deliver features and benefits, over the coming months and years, that allow our customers to efficiently identify and respond to genuine threats quicker, and with fewer resources," concluded Govil.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a company that owns two operating subsidiaries: Vicon Industries Inc and Advanced Industrial Services Inc.

Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals and cities. Since 1967, Vicon delivers mission-critical security surveillance systems, specializing in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation and ongoing maintenance. Vicon provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the U.S. and around the world, offering a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions. For more information visit www.vicon-security.com

AIS – Advanced Industrial Services, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc., is a premier provider of industrial contracting services including millwrighting, rigging, piping, electrical, welding. AIS Installs high precision equipment in a wide variety of industrial markets including automotive, printing & graphics, industrial automation, packaging, and chemicals. AIS owns and operates a modern fleet of custom designed specialty equipment to assure safe and quick installation of your production equipment. Our talented staff participates in recurring instructional training, provided to ensure that the most current industry methods are being utilized to provide an efficient and safe working environment. For more information visit www.ais-york.com

For more information visit www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.





Attachment

Investor Relations Chris Tyson Executive Vice President – MZ North America Direct: 949-491-8235 CETX@mzgroup.us www.mzgroup.us