SmartyPants Vitamins Launches New Sugar Free Gummy Multivitamin

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For its most innovative launch to-date, SmartyPants Vitamins announced today new SmartyPants Sugar Free Multi & Omegas gummy multivitamins in Kids, Women's, and Prenatal formats. Unlike other sugar free gummy multivitamins, SmartyPants' new Sugar Free Multi & Omegas don't use sugar alcohols.



The new premium, all-in-one supplement contains 0g sugar§ and 0g net carbs‡, and is sweetened with plant-derived monk fruit and allulose, meaning it's formulated to not cause the digestive upset that can be associated with sugar alcohols. The product is thoughtfully formulated with better ingredients like Omega-3 ALA essential fatty acids (sourced from plant-based flaxseed oil) and Vitamins D3 for immune support*.

"We're thrilled to be bringing SmartyPants Sugar Free Multi & Omegas to consumers as another truly comprehensive formula that speaks to a range of needs," said Brenda Demers, CEO at SmartyPants Vitamins. "And as a mom myself who personally knows a thing or two about picky eaters, its delicious flavors and great taste and texture will appeal to all kids and families."

All SmartyPants products are non-GMO and third-party lab tested for purity, potency and safety. More information on the new products can be found below:

SmartyPants Sugar Free Kids Multi & Omegas is a sugar free premium all-in-one multi and omega-3 for children's developmental years*. It is thoughtfully formulated with 16 nutrients in delicious sugar free strawberry banana-flavored gummies.* SmartyPants Kids Sleep is also now available as a sugar free supplement with melatonin, that helps your children fall asleep and stay asleep for longer, in just 1 gummy.* It is formulated for children 4 years and older.

SmartyPants Sugar Free Women's Multi & Omegas is a sugar free premium all-in-one multi and omega-3 for daily nutrition support*. It is thoughtfully formulated with 19 nutrients in delicious sugar-free orange-flavored gummies.*

SmartyPants Sugar Free Prenatal Multi & Omegas is a sugar free premium all-in-one multi and omega-3 to support the health of mom and baby*. It is thoughtfully formulated with 19 nutrients in delicious sugar free lemon-flavored gummies.*

SmartyPants Sugar Free Multi & Omegas come as an additional option for daily nutrition support alongside the brand's portfolio of delicious gummies for every life stage and dietary need – including organic and vegetarian options – to products that target functional needs such as immunity, sleep, and more.

SmartyPants' Sugar Free line is now available on Amazon and will be available on Target.com and in select Target locations starting at the end of the month.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

§Contains small amount of naturally occurring sugar expressed as 0g per US Food Labeling Regulation.

Womens & Prenatal: ‡5 g Total Carbohydrate – 3g Fiber – 2g Allulose = 0 g Net Carbs; Kids: ‡3 g Total Carbohydrate – 2g Fiber – 1g Allulose = 0 g Net Carbs.

ABOUT SMARTYPANTS VITAMINS

Founded in 2011, SmartyPants Vitamins is a purpose-led supplement brand on a mission to simplify health for families without sacrificing quality. As the best vitamin brand for kids, SmartyPants supplements are formulated with premium nutrients and high-quality ingredients—and a delicious taste and texture that appeals to picky eaters. All SmartyPants supplements are third-party lab tested for purity, potency and safety. From its inception, SmartyPants has generated life-changing nutrient donations for women and children in the U.S. and globally via the brand's partnership with Vitamin Angels. To learn more, visit smartypantsvitamins.com or check out @smartypants on Instagram.

