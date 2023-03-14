Submit Release
ZOLL Medical Corporation DATA BREACH Alert: ISSUED BY Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of customers and potential customers of ZOLL Medical Corporation ("ZOLL"), based Chelmsford, Massachusetts, whose information may be have stolen in a recent January 2023 data breach.

ZOLL is notifying patients that their personal information, including name, Social Security number, date of birth, and address may have been stolen and posted on the dark web as part of a recent hack.

If you have received a recent notice of the data breach and have experienced recent concerning activity, it is possible that your information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.

If you wish to discuss this data breach incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

