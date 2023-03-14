Parents Can Now Know if They are Being Asked to Pay More than They Should for College

Screenshot of the Financial Aid Award Analyzer evaluating three college offers.

College Aid Pro released a first-of-its-kind, predictive algorithm-based tool to tell parents if they are being asked to pay more than they should for tuition.

The revolutionary nature of this cannot be understated. Big data, the scalability of software, and a lot of collective college funding expertise have combined to create something really powerful here.” — Dan Bisig, an Independent Education Consultant

SALEM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- College Aid Pro launched a tool today that aims to save parents nationwide millions each year in unnecessary tuition expenses. Much like knowing if you paid too much for a car before the internet allowed us to see aggregated sale price data, college tuition has long been subject to complicated forms, letters, and number breakdowns that most parents cannot decipher."Many families are often bewildered by the financial aid and merit award outcomes. There are far too many financial aid reports that lack specifics and therefore produce more questions than answers. Students and parents enter a state of "half-celebration" as they are happy with the admission decision yet left wondering if the college will be a valid option when it comes to the actual cost of attendance," said Michael Stone, Director of Guidance at Cresskill High School in New Jersey.Johnathan West, Director of College Funding Group, LLC, said, "The fact is some families end up paying much more for the same spot in the same college for their kid than others do. Parents simply don't understand the real cost of college, and colleges simply exploit this to bring in more money. Because there is no real way to find out what others are paying for a college, many parents end up paying substantially more than they needed."PREDICTIVE ALGORITHM SOFTWARE SHINES NEW LIGHT ON PREVIOUSLY SECRET NUMBERSTo solve this dilemma, College Aid Pro developed the Financial Aid Award Analyzer . This first-of-its-kind tool allows parents to understand if they received a fair financial aid offer from the schools to which their children applied. This tool, part of the College Aid Pro software available at collegeaidpro.com, analyzes award letters and considers the type of college or university involved, the family dynamic considerations, and special circumstances that could help lower the cost of college tuition. It then determines the likely success of appealing the award, giving each letter an appeal potential grade of Low, Less Likely, Strong, and Very Strong. This grading tells parents if appealing their financial aid package would likely lead to a reduced cost for their child's tuition."At the end of the day, we believe that every student deserves to get a great education at a price their family can afford," said Matt Carpenter of College Aid Pro. "This is one of the biggest expenses they will have in their lives. This innovative tool goes a long way to helping parents gain the confidence and knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions for themselves and their child."WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYINGDan Bisig, an Independent Education Consultant, said, "The Financial Aid Award Analyzer is a game changer when it comes to allowing parents to understand if they have received a fair Financial Aid Offer from their colleges. It removes the mystery and gives families the confidence and facts they need to make an informed appeal. The revolutionary nature of this and what it means for families cannot be understated. Big data, the scalability of software, and a lot of collective college funding expertise have combined to create something really powerful here."###Financial and college professionals created College Aid Pro to combine their backgrounds and expertise in order to rectify the student loan crisis - one family at a time. Their mission is to ensure every student can access an affordable college education.

College Aid Pro Financial Aid Award Analyzer