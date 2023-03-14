WireCo launches Made in the USA High-Performance Crane Rope production

Well-known Casar, Oliveira products will now be made in Missouri as part of $30 million investment

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WireCo®, the world's leading manufacturer of mission-critical wire rope, synthetic rope and netting, and electromechanical cable, announced today at the start of CONEXPO 2023 the launch of the brand-new production of Made in the USA High-Performance crane ropes. For the first time, customers can now purchase Casar and Oliveira brand ropes proudly made in America.

This launch is the culmination of WireCo’s investment of about $30 million in a commitment to deliver the same quality ropes that customers have acquired from facilities in Germany and Portugal but now also produced in Sedalia, Missouri. The new ropes follow the exact same manufacturing and testing protocols, but local production means improved availability and quicker delivery for United States customers.

“Our Casar and Oliveira ropes have long enjoyed great recognition and loyalty to our U.S. customers, but production in Europe posed logistical challenges,” WireCo CEO Keith White said. “We strongly believe our ropes and our brands deserve to be made in America, and our investments back that up. We’ve never invested this much capital in one single project. That’s the power of Casar and Oliveira ropes.”

WireCo is showcasing the new ropes and the scope of the Made in the USA project at its booth No. N11227 at the CONEXPO show, America’s largest construction trade show, in Las Vegas. Visitors can see rope samples, learn about the rigorous testing protocols and view videos and LCD displays featuring the products. Visitors to the booth can also meet with WireCo’s rope experts and discuss their specific crane needs.

The $30 million investment completely transformed WireCo’s Sedalia facility into a high-performance crane rope center, but the company has also invested in other facilities across the United States in order to satisfy the growing demand for customers for domestically produced ropes. The company is looking to add more than 40 jobs to help support the initiative.

For more information about WireCo and its product lines, visit wireco.com

About WireCo

WireCo markets value-added products under several brands that are recognized throughout the world and used in a wide range of market applications. WireCo is headquartered in Prairie Village, Kansas, with manufacturing plants, distribution facilities and research and development centers worldwide.

