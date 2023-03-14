Greystone is #1 Overall Agency Small Loans Lender for 2022

Greystone is Top Multifamily Lender by Volume for Combined Fannie Mae DUS® Small Loans and Freddie Mac Optigo® Small Balance Loans

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced it has ranked as the #1 overall Agency Small Loans lender by volume for 2022. The combined volume of delivered Fannie Mae DUS® Small Loans and Freddie Mac Optigo® Small Balance Loans for this period, over $1.1 billion, is the highest combined volume of all GSE lenders in the U.S.



“The small loan lending market is the backbone of multifamily workforce housing in America – oftentimes considered small “a” affordable housing, which so many rely on for housing near work and family,” said Rick Wolf, Head of Greystone’s National Small Loan platform.

“We remain committed to the small loan market, and completely align with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s mission to support this multifamily asset class as a critical component to creating and preserving workforce housing in the U.S. We thank both GSEs for their continued support of the small loans programs, and look forward to another successful year in 2023,” Wolf continued.

