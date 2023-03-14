Hubbell Incorporated Recognized as One of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies
/EIN News/ -- Shelton, CT, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies. This is the third time Hubbell has achieved this recognition.
Hubbell’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gerben Bakker stated, “We are honored to have been recognized among the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the third consecutive year. Integrity is one of Hubbell’s core values. I’m pleased to receive this recognition on behalf of Hubbell’s employees who demonstrate our strong ethical culture and values every day.”
In 2023, 135 companies were recognized, spanning 19 countries and 46 industries. The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.
“Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance,” said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Hubbell for earning a place in the World’s Most Ethical Companies community.”
To view the full list of this year’s honorees, please visit the World’s Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
About Hubbell Incorporated
Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2022 revenues of $4.9 billion, Hubbell solutions energize and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.
Contact:
|Dan Innamorato
|Hubbell Incorporated
|40 Waterview Drive
|P.O. Box 1000
|Shelton, CT 06484
|(475) 882-4000
About Ethisphere
Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.