Stryten Energy Debuts M-Series Motive Power Portfolio at ProMat 2023

The new M-Series portfolio provides premium batteries, chargers and energy performance management software for the material handling industry

/EIN News/ -- Alpharetta, Georgia, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Energy, formerly GNB Industrial Power, is introducing new simplified product names and bold new labels for its comprehensive line of industrial batteries and chargers at ProMat 2023. The M-Series encompasses Stryten’s premium line of batteries and chargers, combined with powerful energy performance management software, that can meet the evolving needs of the material handling industry.

The Stryten Energy Booth #S252 will feature the following:

Lead and Lithium Batteries:

Lithium solutions: The M-Series Li510 delivers faster charging, lower maintenance and increased cycle life, meaning lower operational costs for your business versus traditional power sources, with all the power you need to get the job done. Coming Soon - The new Stryten Li510 series Class III onboard charging battery will allow charging using a standard 120V wall socket for ultimate convenience.

Lead solutions: The M-Series F110 features an extremely conductive and robust flat-plate grid design coupled with an industry-leading manufacturing process that results in superior performance for heavy-duty applications. The M-Series T310 low maintenance tubular gives you the freedom to choose the best level of power, performance, cost and reduced maintenance for your medium to heavy duty lift truck applications.



Intelligent Chargers:

The M-Series X-7 Charger allows configuration to multiple power levels, including 208-240V ideal for areas with lower power infrastructure – such as those with a lot of historical buildings – including the Northeast U.S., Florida, Mexico, and Latin America. These new chargers offer IoT communication capabilities, including Wi-fi and Bluetooth, and can be configured for standard, opportunity or fast charging to meet the demands of the toughest fleets.

Energy Performance Management Software:

Stryten Energy inCOMMAND™ is an energy performance management software tool that makes it easy to design and deploy web-connected battery and charger solutions. inCOMMAND allows dealers and end users to monitor and manage their batteries and chargers right from their computers. In the age of IoT, people expect this visibility, but inCOMMAND goes further, giving you control over these assets to make sure they stay connected, configured correctly and optimized to deliver superior performance.

Beyond the booth, Stryten Energy’s Bret Aker, Vice President of Software Solutions, will be presenting at a seminar on Monday, March 20, from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Theater D in a session called “Lead or Lithium: How to Choose the Right Battery for your Forklift.”

Come meet the Stryten Energy team and see our latest technologies in action at Booth #S252 at ProMat.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.

