Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 383,819 in the last 365 days.

Calavo Growers Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SANTA PAULA, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of convenient, ready-to-eat fresh food, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be paid on April 6, 2023, to Calavo Grower’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2023.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.
Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of healthy fresh-cut fruit, vegetables and prepared foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands.

Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of constant innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact
Julie Kegley, Senior Vice President Thomas Federl, VP Communications, Marketing & ESG
Financial Profiles, Inc. Calavo Growers, Inc.
calavo@finprofiles.com Thomas.Federl@calavo.com
310-622-8246 843-801-4174



Primary Logo

You just read:

Calavo Growers Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more