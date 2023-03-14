Robot Software Market Projected to Hit USD 47.24 Billion at a 28.30% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Rapid Adoption by SMEs to Boost Robot Software Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Robot Software Market Research, by Vertical, by Deployment, by Robot Type, by Software, by Region - Forecast 2030”. Valuation is poised to reach USD 47.24 Billion by 2030, registering a 28.30% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022–2030).

Drivers

Rapid Adoption by SMEs to Boost Market Growth

The market is expanding owing to an increase in the use of robot software via various SMEs & other micro industries in an effort to boost their market share and growth. The market is also expected to expand as a result of SMEs increasingly adopting robot software to cut labor and energy expenses and to replace manual workers through robotic automation systems.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7859



Robot Software Market Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the Robot Software market report include

IBM Corporation

ABB Ltd

Nvidia Corporation

Cloudminds

Brain Corporation

Aibrain

Furhat robotics

Neurala

iRobot

Epson Robotics

Microsoft Corporation

Energid technologies

Oxbotica

H2O.ai

Opportunities



Burgeoning Need for Packaged Food Items to offer Robust Opportunities

Manufacturers in the food and beverage (F&B) industry depend on robotics technology for automating the production process & mass-produce products along with high quality and yields due to the growing demand for packaged food items. As a result, the market's prognosis is improving.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Robot Software Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/robot-software-market-7859



Restraints and Challenges

High Implementation Cost to act as Market Restraint

The high implementation cost, increase in software malware attacks, increase in robot crimes, and shortage of skilled expertise may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global robot software market is bifurcated based on vertical, organization size, deployment, robot type, and software type.

By software type, data management software will lead the market over the forecast period.

By robot type, industrial robots will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By deployment, the market is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise.

By organization size, large enterprises will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, manufacturing will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/7859



COVID-19 Analysis

Globally, the COVID-19 epidemic has had an effect on every industry. Due to lockdown regulations made public by the government in various countries, which allowed manufacturing, healthcare, & other industries to operate with a small number of employees during the pandemic, the COVID-19 had a moderately negative impact on the market's growth in the first half of 2020. The productivity of industry also dramatically decreased during lockdown. So, businesses all over the world are modernizing their manufacturing methods by implementing an automated robot in order to maintain total efficiency. The market for robot software is anticipated to develop as a result of the quick rise in the deployment of service & industrial robots.

Regional Analysis

North America to Head Robot Software Market

The North American region now controls the global software market for robots. The two countries that contribute the most to the market's revenue are the US and Canada. One of the eminent factors propelling the market growth in North America is the presence of major players like IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation, the availability of skilled expertise, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies by verticals like BFSI, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics. Due to early adoption of the IIoT and robots by the aerospace & military and automotive industries in the two countries, the US is currently leading the industry, followed by Canada. Canada's healthcare industry is likewise making large investments to replace their antiquated systems with automated ones, including robots. Nonetheless, due to the country's expanding manufacturing sector, it is anticipated that the market in Mexico would have a considerable growth rate in the next years for robot software. Important automakers are also making investments in Mexico, which is boosting the market expansion there. Due to the early robotic software adoption across a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, defense, security, transportation, and logistics, North America is predicted to lead the market. The market in this region is anticipated to increase as a result of the increasing use of small robots & service robots for a variety of tasks.

Ask For Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/7859



APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Robot Software Market

According to projections, the robot software market would grow most quickly in Asia-Pacific. The top three economies are China, Japan, and South Korea, which are also the main production hubs for semiconductors, energy & power, electronics, and medicines. Also, the region's market for robot software is anticipated to develop owing to the manufacturing & logistics sectors' growing use of robots. The market for robot software is expected to grow at the greatest CAGR in Asia-Pacific. The manufacturing hubs for the pharmaceutical, semiconductor & electronics, and automobile industries are China, Japan, India, & South Korea. The market expansion in the region is also being fueled by the rising deployment of robotics & big data technologies. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the largest market, while Japan, South Korea, and India are expected to experience strong market expansion in the years to come. Due to the rapid rise of automation and ongoing research and development in various countries, including Japan, India, Australia, China, and Taiwan, the Asia-Pacific region currently holds a monopoly on the robotics market. In China and Japan, the market for mobile robots has grown significantly during the past few years. The rise in demand is the result of a greater need for robots especially for security & surveillance. In the Asia-Pacific area, robotics are used in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, defense, healthcare, mining, energy, and agriculture.

Related Reports:

Storage in Big Data Market



Data Quality Tool Market

Virtual Private Cloud Market



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com