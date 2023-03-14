Registration Opens for the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo

NASP leadership anticipates robust attendance at its 2023 Annual Meeting in Texas

Washington, DC, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), the only non-profit organization in the U.S. whose membership includes all specialty pharmacy stakeholders, opened general registration for the NASP 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo , to be held September 18-21, 2023, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

The annual event draws NASP members, industry thought leaders and health care veterans from around the country to share best practices, learn about industry trends and participate in education and business sessions in a lively, interactive setting.

“The NASP 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo will offer everything that attendees have come to love and expect, as well as many new events, activities, and educational opportunities. We are thrilled to welcome our attendees, speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors to Texas for another amazing meeting,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, NASP President and CEO.

NASP intends to build on the momentum of record-breaking attendance at its most recent meeting last September, which marked its 10th anniversary. In 2022, the event drew more than 1,400 specialty pharmacy professionals, including senior level executives, pharmacy directors, clinical pharmacists, nurses, pharmacy technicians, pharmacy students, legal professionals, consultants, and other management-level personnel, both clinical and non-clinical.

This year, the NASP program offers six workshops on Monday, September 18 and nearly 100 educational sessions and events taking place over the following three days, including enough live pharmacist continuing education (CE) credits to satisfy most state annual requirements. In addition, nurse, and pharmacy technician CE credits and legal (CLE) are offered.

The event is also a showcase for complex, clinical research in specialty pharmacy, with its poster presentations and awards. Last year’s event attracted 70 research abstracts, with 63 of them featured on the floor of the Expo in a poster exhibit during the meeting.

The 2023 Exhibit Hall encompasses an expansive 70,000 square feet of meeting space and offers more flexible and customizable sponsorship and exhibitor packages than ever before to accommodate all investment levels. New this year: Executive Meeting Suites located on the Exhibit Hall floor for private sponsor and exhibitor meetings. Details are available in NASP’s Industry Prospectus , also released today.

The NASP Annual Meeting’s education program is made possible by participation of more than 170 faculty made up of highly experienced and credentialed specialty pharmacy professionals. Submissions are now being accepted for both the main conference and workshops. Those interested are encouraged to submit a proposal or recommend a speaker on the NASP event website by March 31, 2023.



Registration for the NASP 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo is also available on the association’s Annual Meeting web page. See the registration page for details. For registration questions, contact info@naspnet.org .





About NASP:

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade association representing all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders. With more than 170 corporate members and more than 3,000 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States. NASP provides educational programs through its Annual Meeting & Expo and NASP Education Center, offers specialty pharmacy certification, and advocates at the Federal and State levels on behalf of the specialty pharmacy industry. NASP members include the nation’s leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations (GPOs), distributors, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, logistics providers, wholesalers/distributors, law firms, and practicing pharmacists, nurses, students, and pharmacy technicians.

Sheila M. Arquette, RPh National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) (703) 842-0122 sarquette@naspnet.org