Morocco's Court of Accounts, Brazilian Peer Want to Strengthen Cooperation

MOROCCO, March 14 - The First President of the Court of Accounts Zineb El Adaoui held, Monday in Rabat, talks with her Brazilian counterpart Bruno Dantas, focusing on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Dantas, Minister-President of Federal Court of Audit (TCU) and President of the Steering Committee of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) was accompanied by a delegation including Minister Jorge Oliveira, member of the TCU Presidency Council, and Brazil’s Ambassador in Morocco, Julio Glinternick Bitelli, the Court of Accounts said in a statement.

These talks focused on ways to strengthen cooperation between the two audit bodies bound by a memorandum of understanding signed in Brazil in November 2022, on the sidelines of the holding in Rio de Janeiro of the 24th INTOSAI General Assembly.

The same source said that the two parties stressed the importance of the role that the two respective institutions can play in particular in strengthening their cooperation at regional and international levels, especially within the group of bodies with judicial prerogatives.

During this meeting, El Adaoui presented an overview of the evolution of the exercise by the Court of Accounts of its control missions, as well as the procedures followed by the financial jurisdictions within the framework of a complementarity and a balance in the distribution of prerogatives.

MAP: 14 March 2023