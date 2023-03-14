Clearmind Medicine Appoints Professor Henry R. Kranzler, M.D., to Scientific Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- Professor Kranzler is the Benjamin Rush Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Center for Studies of Addiction at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine



Tel Aviv, Israel / Vancouver, Canada, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (CSE: CMND), (FSE: CWY) (“Clearmind” or the "company"), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced the appointment of Professor Henry R. Kranzler, M.D., as the newest member of its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB").



Professor Kranzler is the Benjamin Rush Professor of Psychiatry, and Director of the Center for Studies of Addiction, at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, which was ranked #6 in 2023 on the US News & World Report rankings. His research focuses on the genetics and pharmacological treatment of substance dependence, with emphasis on precision addiction medicine. His research has been continuously supported since 1987 by grants from the National Institutes of Health.

"Clearmind’s drug candidates are novel agents that have the potential to alter substantially the landscape of alcohol and other substance use disorder treatment,” said Professor Kranzler, “The company’s forward-looking approach to medications development promises to yield important new discoveries.”

Professor Kranzler has authored or co-authored more than 600 journal articles, book chapters, and books, is a member of the editorial board of three peer-review journals as well as the editor of Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research. His work currently focuses on the molecular genetics of substance dependence and the personalized treatment of alcohol, opioid, and nicotine use disorders using a pharmacogenetic approach.

“We are honored to have a world-renowned figure like Professor Kranzler join our SAB alongside other prestigious professionals," said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Clearmind's Chief Executive Officer. “Professor Kranzler is an expert on addiction medicine, especially genetic and pharmacological aspects of alcohol and other substance use disorders, aligning perfectly with Clearmind's mission. We are thrilled and look forward to his contributions to Clearmind’s beneficial work given his stature, vast knowledge and expertise in the addiction field.”

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of 13 patent families. The company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq and the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY”.

