Furniture Market - Essential Part of Modern Lifestyle worth US$ 1017.5 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 5.3%-By PMI

The report " Furniture Market, By Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal, and Others (Leather and Glass), By Application (Residential, Kitchen & Dining, Bedroom, Living Room, Outdoor, Commercial, Hotels, Offices, Educational institutes, and Hospitality), By Sales Channel (Online and Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

/EIN News/ -- covina, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furniture Market - Essential Part of Modern Lifestyle worth US$ 1017.5 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 5.3%

The furniture market is a large and diverse industry that encompasses a wide range of products, from basic household furnishings to high-end designer pieces. The global furniture market has been growing steadily in recent years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5.3%from 2020 to 2029, according to industry reports.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, La-Z-Boy Incorporated declared the acquisition of the Arizona La-ZBoy Furniture Galleries stores, which compose the largest-volume licensee operator within the 350-store network, from EBCO, Inc., owned by Edward O. Breunig, III, and an independent dealer.

In 2018, WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC. expanded its online reach to its consumers by expanding augmented reality features, introducing buy online/pickup in-store programs to more stores, and ramping up digital advertising.













Top companies Covered in Furniture Market:

Century Furniture LLC

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Raymours Furniture Company Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Masco Corporation

Okamura Corporation, & J. G.

Stickley, Inc.

Steelcase Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Furniture Market segmentation:-



By Material

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Others (Leather and Glass)

By Application

Residential

Kitchen & Dining

Bedroom

Living Room

Outdoor

Commercial

Hotels

Offices

Educational institutes

Hospitality

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Regional analysis:-





North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022– 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Scope of the Report:

Global Furniture Market, By Material, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)

Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends Wood Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Plastic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Metal Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Leather Glass



Global Furniture Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Residential Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Kitchen & Dining Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Bedroom Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Living Room Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Outdoor Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Commercial Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Hotels Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Office Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Educational institutes Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Hospitality Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Competitive Landscape:

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends, which will help companies enlarge their businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant vital players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Key Questions answered in Furniture Market?

What is the size and scope of the furniture market?

What are the major drivers of growth in the furniture market?

What are the most important trends in the furniture market?

Who are the key players in the furniture market?

What is the competitive landscape of the furniture market?

