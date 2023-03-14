CareCloud to Begin Offering CEU Credits for Educational Webinar Series to Healthcare Providers and Medical Billing Professionals

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, is pleased to announce a new continuing education unit (CEU) program for healthcare providers and medical billing professionals. Starting with the upcoming live webinar, "Making Sense of Modifiers," on March 22, 2023, select webinars will now offer CEUs to live attendees.



CareCloud will offer the educational webinar series throughout the year, covering a variety of topics involving healthcare and healthcare technology.

Led by CareCloud Senior Director of Coding Suzanne Cassimore, ”Making Sense of Modifiers” will provide valuable insights into the proper use of commonly used modifiers, helping healthcare providers and medical billing professionals improve accuracy and efficiency in the insurance claims process. Attendees will earn one CEU by attending the live event, making it an excellent opportunity to attain educational requirements while learning valuable skills that can be applied in their day-to-day work.

"We understand the importance of staying up-to-date with the latest changes in healthcare policies and providing valuable education to those in the healthcare space," said Cassimore. "CareCloud not only offers innovative solutions, but strives to empower our clients with practical tips and insights to help them overcome common healthcare challenges. The CEU credit is an added bonus to the invaluable knowledge gained in our webinars.”

To register for the upcoming webinar and earn your one CEU credit, please visit carecloud.com/events. For more information about CareCloud's comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

