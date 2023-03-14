Global Electric Toothbrush Market Expected to Generate $4,009.2 Million by 2028 and Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% in the 2021-2028 Timeframe [175-Pages] | Released by Research Dive

The global electric toothbrush market is predicted to grow hugely by 2028, primarily due to increased prevalence of oral diseases. Furthermore, growth in demand for sonic electric toothbrushes due to their all-round cleaning ability is expected to make the sonic electric toothbrush sub-segment as the most dominant one. The electric toothbrush market for the Europe region is predicted to be the most lucrative one in the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Research Dive’s latest report, the global electric toothbrush market is expected to garner a revenue of $4,009.2 million by 2028 and grow at a stunning CAGR of 5.3% in the 2021-2028 timeframe. This latest report, published by Research Dive, provides a brief outlook of the contemporary architecture of the electric toothbrush market including its major characteristics like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances during the analysis period of 2021-2028. All the important market figures are also provided in this report to help new entrants gain insights about the market easily.



Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: In the last few decades, there has been an increase in the prevalence of oral diseases, especially among the millennials and young populations, which is predicted to boost the electric toothbrush market in the forecast period. Along with this, growing awareness about oral hygiene is predicted to help the market grow in the forecast period.

Opportunities: Development of product portfolio by leading participants of the market is anticipated to offer numerous growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period. Furthermore, rising cases of plague and tooth decays is expected to be the major factors behind the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Restraints: However, despite the various growth opportunities, high cost of electric toothbrush is predicted to be a major restraint in the full-fledged growth of the electric toothbrush market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The novel coronavirus had wreaked havoc in the world. The lockdowns put in place to curb the virus affected various industries and their production cycles. The electric toothbrush market, however, has been an exception to this phenomenon. Increased awareness regarding oral health and hygiene led to an increase in demand for electric toothbrushes across the globe which increased the growth rate of the market substantially during the pandemic period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the electric toothbrush market into certain segments based on technology, head movement, and region.

Technology: Sonic Electric Toothbrush Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant

By technology, the sonic electric toothbrush sub-segment is predicted to have a dominant market share and register a revenue of $2,441.20 million by 2028. The growth in demand for sonic electric toothbrushes due to their all-round cleaning ability is expected to help the market grow in the forecast period.

Head Movement: Rotational Sub-segment to Have the Fastest Growth Rate

By head movement, the rotational sub-segment is anticipated to be the most profitable one and generate a revenue of $2,603.40 million by 2028. The ability of rotational electric toothbrushes to reach to the inner spaces of the teeth and clean the spaces properly, thereby removing all the plagues is expected to help the sub-segment register a substantial growth in the forecast period.

Europe Region to be Most Profitable

By regional analysis, the electric toothbrush market in Europe region is expected to be the most profitable and register a revenue of $1,567.60 million by 2028. The presence of major electric toothbrush manufacturers like Philips and affordability of electric toothbrushes are predicted to be the main growth drivers of the market in the forecast period.

Prominent Market Players

Some leading market players of the electric toothbrush market are

Colgate Palmolive

Procter and Gamble Co.

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.

Panasonic

Water Pik Inc.

SONIC Chic

FOREO

Mornwell

JSB Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

These players are adopting various business strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a leading position in the global market.

For instance, in June 2021, Bruush Oral Care, a leading electric toothbrush company based in Vancouver, announced the acquisition of The Dollar Brush, a direct-to-consumer electric toothbrush supplier. This acquisition is predicted to increase the footprint of the acquiring company i.e., Bruush Oral Care in the electric toothbrush market in the coming period.

Finally, the Research Dive report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the global market including SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

