Morocco, Council of Europe Discuss Strengthening Cooperation in Lisbon

MOROCCO, March 14 - Minister of Justice Abdellatif Ouahbi held, on Monday in Lisbon, a meeting with the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE), Bjørn Berge, focusing on ways to strengthen cooperation between Morocco and the Council and expand its fields.

During this meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the launch of the fifth phase of the South Program, Ouahbi said that Morocco, as part of its commitments in the field of human rights, has expressed interest in the invitation extended to the Kingdom by the CoE Secretary General to join the European Convention on Human Rights, so as to contribute to improving Morocco's legislative and institutional frameworks in this field.

During this meeting, held with the participation of the Moroccan ambassador to Portugal Othmane Bahnini, the minister stressed that Morocco is currently revising a number of laws related to human rights and the rule of law, including the Penal Code, to better adapt them to international conventions.

Ouahbi noted that the Kingdom has been inspired by comparative international law in its plans to implement alternative sentencing and activate the electronic bracelet, noting that Morocco needs the experience and expertise of its partners, such as the CoE, to support this project.

He also said that the societal debate on the penal code raises major issues concerning individual freedoms, the death penalty and women's rights, emphasizing Morocco’s intention to review the Family Code, in order to remove some legal loopholes and achieve equality and non-discrimination.

For his part, Berge said that Morocco is an essential partner for the Council of Europe, expressing his willingness to strengthen cooperation between the two parties and expand it to other areas.

The European official highlighted the smooth running of the various partnership programs with Morocco, affirming the willingness of the CoE to promote cooperation in the fight against violence against women.

MAP: 14 March 2023