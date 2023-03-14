Cosmetics Market worth US$ 665.18 Billion 2030 with a CAGR of 5.30% - BY PMI

Cosmetics Market, By Product Category (Skin and Sun Care Products, Hair Care Products, Deodorants, Makeup and Color Cosmetics, and Fragrances), By Sales Outlet (Retail Sales, General Departmental Store, Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Brand Outlets, and Online Sales), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Covina, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmetics market is projected to grow from US$ 398.42 billion in 2020 to US$ 665.18 billion by 2030. The cosmetics market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing awareness regarding better physical appearance among individuals across the globe, coupled with growing inclination towards strong desire among individuals in order to look fresh and personal hygiene.

The report "Cosmetics Market, by Product Category (Skin and Sun Care Products, Hair Care Products, Deodorants, Makeup and Color Cosmetics, and Fragrances), by Sales Outlet (Retail Sales, General Departmental Store, Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Brand Outlets, and Online Sales), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030"

Segmentation:

The cosmetics market on the basis of product category, sales outlet, and region.

On the basis of product category, the target market is categorized into skin and sun care products, hair care products, deodorants, makeup & color cosmetics, and fragrances. On the basis of sales outlet, the global cosmetics market is bifurcated into retail sales, general departmental store, supermarkets, drug stores, brand outlets, and online sales.

Regional Insights:





For detailed understanding of market dynamics, the global cosmetics market is analyzed across key regions viz North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the global cosmetics market. In 2018, The North America cosmetics market is expected to account for the major revenue share as compared to that of other regions. This is attributed to presence of several key players of cosmetics in the countries of the North America region. Also, the Europe cosmetics market is expected to account revenue share in the global cosmetics market due to increasing demand for skin care, sun care, and hair care cosmetics products in the European countries. China accounts for major revenue share of the cosmetic products in the Asia Pacific cosmetics market, owing to increasing disposable income among individuals.

Request Sample:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/798

Key Players:

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

L'Oreal

Avon

Allergan

Croda International Plc

Sabinsa

Bayer

Unilever

Estee Lauder

Clarins.

Prominent players operating in the target market are focusing on the strategic partnerships as well as launching of the products in order to gain competitive edge in the target market.

Key Highlights:

On February 27, 2019, Avon Product Inc had launched Mask mania. It is latest skincare obsession and makes a positive impact on skin in very short time, providing quick results, and also benefitting the skin’s overall health.

In October, 2018, Kylie Cosmetics had launched Halloween makeup collection.

On January 1, 2019, The Proctor and Gamble Company had launched waterless, plastic-free beauty brand ds3.

Base year for estimation:

2020

Forecast period

2020-2030

Market Segmentation:

By Product- Modified Starch, Native Starch, and Sweetener

Modified Starch, Native Starch, and Sweetener By Application- Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Textile, Paper Making, and Others

Regional scope:

North America - U.S., Canada

U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request sample PDF:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/798

Detailed Segmentation:

Cosmetics Market, By Product Category:

Skin and sun care products

Hair care products

Deodorants

Makeup and color cosmetics

Fragrances

Cosmetics Market, By Sales Outlet:

Retail sales

General departmental store

Supermarkets

Drug stores

Brand outlets

Online sales

Cosmetics Market, By Region:

North America

North America Cosmetics Market, By Product Category

North America Cosmetics Market, By Sales Outlet

North America Cosmetics Market, By Country

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Europe Cosmetics Market, By Product Category

Europe Cosmetics Market, By Sales Outlet

Europe Cosmetics Market, By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Switzerland

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Market, By Product Category

Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Market, By Sales Outlet

Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Market, By Country

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Market Insights from the report:

The cosmetics market accounted for US$ 398.42 Billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product category, sales outlet, and region.

By product category, the global cosmetics market is segmented into skin and sun care products, hair care products, deodorants, makeup & color cosmetics, and fragrances.

By sales outlet, the global cosmetics market is categorized into retail sales, general departmental store, supermarkets, drug stores, brand outlets, and online sales.

By region, North America activated carbon market is accounted for major revenue share of the global activated carbon market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to presence of several key players of cosmetics in the countries of the North America region. The market in Europe is expected to account for major revenue share in cosmetics market during forecast period in 2030.

FORMAT:(PDF)

NO OF PAGES:168

BASE YEAR:2022

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

What is the scope of the market research report?

Answer- Overview of the market: This section provides an introduction to the market, including its size, growth rate, and key players.

Market segmentation: This section breaks down the market into different segments based on factors such as product type, distribution channel, and geography.

Market trends: This section provides an analysis of the current and future trends in the market, including factors driving growth and potential challenges.

About Us:

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Read Related Insights:

Talc Alternative Market :

By Deposit- Talc Chlorite, Talc Carbonate

By End-User– Pulp and Paper, Paints and Coatings, Plastics and Rubber, Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Other End-user Industries.

Zero Waste Shampoo Market :

By Product Type- Bar Shampoo and Liquid Shampoo

By Distribution Channel– Offline Retail and Online Retail.

SkincareMarket:

By Type- Facial Care and Body Care

By Product- Face Cream (Moisturizers, Eye cream, Anti-Aging), Body Lotion, Toner (Alcohol Based, Glycerin, Water Based), Cleansing Lotions, Facial Mask, Shaving Cream, Exfoliators, Serum, Sun Care Products, Deodorants, Scrub, and Others

By Distribution Channel- Beauty Salons, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Online Channels, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Exclusive Retail Stores, and Others

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Shweta R Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com