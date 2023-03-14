Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Update on the Company's Existing Patented Technology for use in the Oil and Gas Industry

/EIN News/ -- CHATSWORTH, CA, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVAT), a leading ESG driven company, which designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide is pleased to provide an update regarding the application of the Company’s existing patented technology for the removal of sulfur from bunker fuel, crude oil and frack water.

The Company patents that apply to this process include:

FLOW-THROUGH CAVITATION-ASSISTED RAPID MODIFICATION OF CRUDE OIL USPTO No: 8,894,273

The present invention is directed to a process for the modification of crude oil, such as bitumen, asphalt, maltenes or petroleum heavy crude, the covalent bonds that connect sulfur and nitrogen atoms to carbon atoms can be broken as well, thereby allowing removal of these elements and their compounds from oil and distillate fuels.

HIGH-THROUGHPUT CAVITATION AND ELECTROCOAGULATION SYSTEM USPTO No. 8,673,129

The invention relates to an apparatus and method of purification and treatment of potable water, ground water, industrial water, sewage water, etc. and finds numerous applications in drinking water production, food, chemical, oil, energy, wood, pulp and paper industries, mining and metal-processing and similar industries. Removable contaminants include metals, petroleum products, colloidal particles, living species, organics, dyes, polymers, surface-active compounds and other matter whose concentration can be decreased to the allowable levels in one pass through the present apparatus.

The sulfur problem in the oil and gas industry is related to the high sulfur content in crude oil and natural gas. When crude oil or natural gas is extracted from the ground, it often contains impurities, including sulfur. Sulfur dioxide emissions from the oil industry accounted for 13% of total SO2 emissions in the United States in 2020, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency). And refineries are among the largest sources of nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide air emissions in the country.

While the industry addresses the sulfur removal problem by introducing strong chemicals to the process, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. has developed a groundbreaking, patented technology for removing sulfur from oil, without the use of chemical additives. This technology represents a major milestone in the industry, as it enables us to produce cleaner fuels with significantly lower sulfur content. This not only helps to reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality, but also supports our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. We are excited to introduce this innovative solution to the market and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the environment and society as a whole. The Company is currently in talks with several other entities to work on the wide scale commercialization of this groundbreaking technology.

Neil Voloshin, CEO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., commented: “We are very excited to implement this innovative technology into the oil and gas industry, and offering it as an additional tool in the desulfurization process. Taking action on oil and gas desulfurization is important to protect human health, the environment, and to meet regulatory requirements, as well as to meet the growing demand for cleaner, more sustainable fuels.”

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. https://www.cvatinfo.com/

