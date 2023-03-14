FE International Advises Visual Fractions, Worksheet Genius in Acquisition by Vasil Jaiani

Interactive Educational Websites Purchased by Data Management Company Executive

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, Inc. , the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), today announced the successful acquisition of Visual Fractions and Worksheet Genius , by Vasil Jaiani. FE International served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition.

Visual Fractions, an interactive educational tool founded in 1999, began with the initiative of helping students learn about fractions and understand them using various digital methods. Growing and evolving over the past 24 years, the company has expanded to become a go-to online educational resource for students of all ages seeking to understand numerous facets of math and the intricacies it has to offer.

“When I acquired Visual Fractions, the goal was for it to become the premier resource to help students gain a better understanding of complex mathematics in a fun and engaging way,” said Ian Nuttall , seller of Visual Fractions and Worksheet Genius. “I’m proud to say the dream has come true.”

Worksheet Genius, which was founded in 2007, also offers teachers, parents and students interactive math-based tools and resources, but also offers free English literacy generators as well.

With a steady shift from classroom learning to online tools, both online systems allow students to access in-depth information on various topics, and serve as ideal complements to school-led and self-led learning.

“It’s invigorating to now be part of something that’s invaluable to so many young people worldwide,” said Vasil Jaiani, buyer of Visual Fractions and Worksheet Genius. “We look forward to not only continuing to utilize the treasure trove of tools these websites have to offer, but enhancing the product to fit evolving educational needs.”

“With the global education technology market growing every year, acquiring digital media businesses remains an attractive investment opportunity,” said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International. “The close of this deal provides further evidence that EdTech, in particular, is an area in which we are seeing sustained levels of interest and activity. Digital media businesses have continued to weather the macroeconomic storm, and are increasingly being targeted by suitors seeking both strategic value and bottom-line growth opportunities.”

For more information about Visual Fractions, visit www.visualfractions.com .

About Visual Fractions

Visual Fractions started way back in 1999 as a way to help students learn about fractions and to understand them using interactive visual tools. Since then, we have expanded to become an online reference - covering fraction and math calculators, percentages, unit conversions, and more. For more information, visit www.visualfractions.com .

About Worksheet Genius

Worksheet Genius has been offering completely free, printable, differentiated, randomized math and English worksheets since 2007. Our worksheets have been used by more than 4,000,000 teachers, homeschool parents and students. For more information, visit www.worksheetgenius.com .

About FE International:

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2022, 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a four-time Inc. 5000 company. For more information, visit www.feinternational.com