Verizon continues to upgrade Atlanta's best network

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers and visitors to Atlanta, GA have the best experience when using the Verizon network, according to the nation’s most rigorous scientific testing company RootMetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of major wireless carriers throughout Atlanta, Verizon not only wins for overall network performance, but is unbeaten in categories including accessibility, reliability and performance in texts and calls. Today’s results show remarkable speeds for Verizon customers in Atlanta with Verizon’s median download speed increasing 113% in the market and Verizon’s median upload speeds increasing by 37% since last year*.



“Our network engineers work tirelessly to ensure we can provide the most reliable connections across Atlanta. We will continue to unlock the power of 5G for our customers with better connectivity for their phones, homes and businesses, as part of our ongoing commitment to this community,” said Eric Lia, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon.

Network enhancements in Atlanta

These top marks are a result of months of deploying new enhancements in the network for those who live in and visit the Atlanta area. Currently 79% of people in Atlanta are covered with 5G Ultra Wideband service. That coverage has been expanded recently with the addition of six new macro cell sites and 18 new small cell sites. These new macro cell sites are providing additional coverage and capacity in Powder Springs, Marietta, and Austell, as well as west of Atlanta, in the west of Covington and in the south of Peachtree City. Additional small cells are providing capacity and coverage around the Truist Park and Battery, in Dekalb County, along Cobb Parkway adjacent to Cumberland Mall, in Roswell and in Hiram.

Atlanta’s exceptional 5G coverage uses a combination of mmWave spectrum and Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum . Atlanta was among the first to use a full 100 MHz of C-band spectrum almost doubling the spectrum available for 5G Ultra Wideband in many parts of the country. That additional spectrum will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services.

Lastly, the addition of 5G service and the many additional wireless solutions allow far more data to travel on the wireless network in Atlanta. That exponential increase in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites in the Atlanta area so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Atlanta, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.** Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals For the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Atlanta area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Atlanta area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics® Atlanta RootScore® Report: 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

**5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet services available in select areas. Save $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Add’l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.

