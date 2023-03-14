Mediahub Selects Unruly as a Preferred SSP

Partnership supports Mediahub’s efforts to offer clients direct access to premium omnichannel supply, differentiated data and creative solutions

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unruly, a leading omnichannel advertising platform with a specialization in Connected TV ("CTV") and video, today announced it has been selected by award-winning media agency Mediahub as a preferred supply-side platform ("SSP").



As the advertising landscape becomes more complex and moves at a faster pace, Unruly bolsters Mediahub’s efforts to offer its clients clear value for their media spend and accountability for performance.

Unruly is partnering with Mediahub to provide key benefits, including:

Unruly’s prioritization of direct publisher relationships optimizes the supply path across omnichannel supply, so that advertisers can take advantage of one-to-one as well as strategically curated private marketplaces ("PMPs”) to reach their objectives, with greater transparency into media spend

Unruly’s unique and differentiated data across automatic content recognition (“ACR”), audiences and contextual, offering distinct and holistic ways to reach audiences

Access to Unruly’s award-winning in-house creative studio with the capabilities to build original assets or optimize an advertiser’s current creative for specific formats and distribution channels

As the SSP within Tremor International's end-to-end technology stack, Unruly’s holistic view of the programmatic supply chain enables the platform to streamline collaboration between agencies, clients and demand-side platform (“DSP”) partners

“Mediahub is excited to formalize our preferred partnership with Unruly. Having worked closely together already, we know Unruly brings our clients valuable inventory across multiple channels, including CTV, as well as mobile and web for video and display,” said Phelan Pullen, SVP, Programmatic, Mediahub. “Unruly’s supply is complemented with unique direct publisher inventory sources, access to ACR and content-level data, and in-house creative studio capabilities to build custom assets – all of which enable our clients to efficiently activate at scale.”

“Unruly provides more value to advertising campaigns across every element of the supply chain, from creating opportunities for targeted reach and prioritizing direct relationships with publishers, all the way to optimizing the creative on that supply to perform programmatically,” said Steve Sottile, Chief Revenue Officer, Unruly. “Agencies like Mediahub are capitalizing on these specialized offerings to reinvent how advertisers reach consumers and how they measure success.”

ABOUT MEDIAHUB

Mediahub is a global media planning and buying agency with over 1000 employees worldwide. We are an award-winning agency built for challenger brands and companies who are disrupting the status quo and want a media agency that disrupts the norms of media. Our smart and nimble organization consists of key verticals, including Insight + Action, P3 (programmatic, search and social), and our creative media group, the Radical + Disruptive (R+D) Lab, which specializes in working with avant-garde media partners to develop ideas that consumers seek out, share and talk about.

Named Media Agency of the Year by both Adweek and Ad Age, Mediahub is one of the three major Interpublic media agencies (NYSE: IPG,) and as part of Mediabrands is powered by the buying and intelligence power of Magna Global and the data and tech backbone of Kinesso. For more information, visit us at www.mediahubww.com or follow @MediahubWW.

ABOUT UNRULY

A Tremor International brand, we’re called Unruly because, well, that’s what we are. Sure, we could fill this boilerplate with nods to our industry-leading video-first advertising platform, award-winning in-house creative capabilities and differentiated data sets. But we’d much rather focus on our partners’ success - be they content creators, agencies or brands - than boast about our own wins. We’re here to give you the tools to drive change across the advanced TV space. So, go on then - be more Unruly. unruly.co

