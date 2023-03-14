Carahsoft and Verge Technologies Partner to Offer SentientDB, the First-Ever Self-Managing DBPaaS

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas and RESTON, Va., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verge Technologies and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve Verge’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry leading convergent cloud platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.



This partnership will allow Carahsoft’s new and existing customers to leverage true cloud convergence database management and have data assessable at the right place at the right time for critical operational decisions.

“Carahsoft and our reseller partners are committed to bringing our customers an ultra-modern IT infrastructure,” said Alec Wyhs, Sales Director who leads the Verge Team at Carahsoft. “We are excited to bring Verge’s revolutionary platform to our Public Sector customers and empower agencies to bring their data together and manage it in one place.”

“Government agencies are struggling to maintain connectivity and retrieve data in real-time – when and where they need it,” said Jimmy Jobe, CEO at Verge Technologies Inc. “Our product SentientDB is the first of its kind to tackle just this issue and will improve data mobility and accessibility with for the government with our unique, AI-based technology. We get data where it needs to be, automatically, while offering zero downtime.”

Verge’s SentientDB DBPaaS (database platform as a service) allows companies to manage all databases with zero downtime, in any environment, anywhere in the world.

Global database management: SentientDB is the only hybrid and convergent cloud database management platform that provides management, control, and performance optimization of all the databases in the enterprise footprint, regardless of the cloud or on-premises compute environment where they are located.



: SentientDB monitors critical database attributes and automatically optimizes database performance. This self-managing and self-healing architecture allows companies to meet their global data service levels, in real-time, with no database downtime. Configurable policy engine: Business workflow drives SentientDB’s self-managing capabilities and will scale databases out or in depending on workload. SentientDB will also migrate, replicate, fail-over, and back-up databases, providing service assurance and mobility automation for each database in the enterprise.



Verge Technologies’ platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Verge Technologies team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8593 or Verge@carahsoft.com.

About Verge Technologies Inc:

Verge builds intelligent IT products for the enterprise and empowers enterprise and government organizations to solve database management problems that arise from complex IT environments like hybrid cloud management. SentientDB is a patented database platform-as-a-service that enables a virtual AI-based data management fabric across all service providers in the enterprise. Learn more at www.vergetech.cloud.

About Carahsoft:

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

