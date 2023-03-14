LineSlip Solutions Releases New Real Estate Enhancement

The new offering provides risk and commercial real estate executives a one-click overview of insurance coverage based on weather-related risks

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 -- LineSlip Solutions, an award-winning SaaS provider that automatically converts commercial insurance documents into insurance intelligence, will release its new real estate offering to its platform on March 28, providing corporate risk managers, real estate professionals and brokers complete visibility into their insurance coverage at the location level. In addition, risk professionals will have instant access to premium allocation visualization and reporting, as well as the ability to track the severity of natural events in real-time to better assess and mitigate potential losses.



“Extreme weather caused billions in losses worldwide just last year,” said Leo Bernstein, CEO and founder, LineSlip Solutions. “In order to mitigate impending risks, technology will play a key role in helping real estate investors and companies better track their weather-related exposures and associated insurance spend.”

With LineSlip Real Estate, risk managers can better understand insurance premium allocations and rate experience at the property for more granular reporting of the insurance program cost. The tool also tracks mid-term program adjustments and significant portfolio changes, such as acquisitions and dispositions. In addition to viewing all properties on a map, users will be able to add third-party weather data as a series of overlays to track certain natural threats in real-time or understand historical weather experience at specific locations.

LineSlip Solutions’ advanced technologies eliminate manual reporting and data keying, combine data from disparate sources, and create an aggregated view, regardless of whether one or multiple insurance brokerages are involved in placing coverage — saving time and reducing the number of human errors.

“LineSlip Real Estate has everything a risk manager needs to identify locations and their total insured value in the path of incoming storms, fires and floods,” said John Couri, manager of risk and insurance at CC Industries (CCI). “The map and overlaying features are easy to read, and having all the company’s locations identifiable on one map is a much-needed upgrade from the standard Excel spreadsheet. I will be using this product consistently throughout the year.”

To celebrate the launch of the new real estate offering, LineSlip Solutions will host a virtual fireside chat on March 28 from 1-2 p.m. ET. Bernstein will host the event and will be joined by Paul Wasserman, managing director and head of real estate portfolio management for KKR & Co. Inc. They will discuss how environmental changes are impacting the property risk market. To attend, register on the event page.

To learn more about LineSlip Solutions, visit www.lineslipsolutions.com.

About LineSlip Solutions

LineSlip Solutions is an award-winning SaaS company bringing the digital revolution to the risk and insurance world. Its innovative Commercial Insurance Risk Intelligence (CIRI) software converts program documents to data-rich dashboards, giving risk executives instant access to the information they need to stay empowered and effective. This cloud-hosted solution enables faster reporting, clearer stakeholder communication, fewer errors and more capacity for strategic leadership.