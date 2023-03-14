MediGO Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

The Baltimore-based digital healthcare supply chain technology company joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediGO, a digital healthcare supply chain technology company focused on improving equity, access and transparency in the organ donation and transplant industry, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.



This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions, with MediGO honored in the Logistics category.

“We’re honored to be included among the World’s Most Innovative Companies. Our team is focused on the critical nature of real-time coordination across all stakeholders in the organ donation and transplant industry,” said Scott Plank, co-founder and CEO of MediGO. “This award is a well-earned mark of recognition for our hard work to research, innovate, collaborate and deliver for our organ procurement organization (OPO) and transplant center partners and, as a result, help improve equity in and access to lifesaving organs and tissue. We will continue to challenge ourselves to find new, innovative ways to help save more lives in 2023.”

Since its founding in 2020, MediGO has led the way in organ transplant supply chain orchestration by developing innovative software solutions that provide a clear view of organs and care teams throughout the donation and transplantation process. MediGO helps care teams make informed decisions that improve the number and quality of organs available for transplant.

MediGO’s latest solution, Transplant TeamLink™, is the only product on the market that helps synchronize transplant coordinators, surgeons, anesthesiologists, labs, care teams and operating room staff around surgical events. From organ allocation to post-surgical follow-up, this solution streamlines workflows and drives efficiencies across transplant centers – which lowers healthcare costs and impacts patient outcomes.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

MediGO will attend Fast Company’s Honorees Summit on April 19. Additionally, Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual event celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and delves into what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online, as well as by app via iTunes, and on newsstands.

To learn more about MediGO and how it’s digitally transforming the donation and transplant supply chain to increase equity, access and transparency in the donation and transplant industry, visit gomedigo.io.

About MediGO

MediGO’s innovative healthcare supply chain technology digitally orchestrates the U.S. organ donation and transplant system to improve fairness and equity, reduce nonuse of donated organs, and save more lives. Recognized by Edison Awards, Fast Company and Inc. magazine for its disruptive technology, and powered by proprietary algorithms and machine learning, MediGO provides the most actionable data available in the donation and transplantation industry. For more information about MediGO, a JSP Ventures company, visit gomedigo.io.

About FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Media Contact: Sue Finkam, 317.614.5835, sfinkam@firestarterllc.com