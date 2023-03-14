Vistant Named to Inc. Mid-Atlantic List

With Revenue Growth of 200 Percent, Recognition Highlights Company’s Ongoing Success

/EIN News/ -- TOWSON, Md., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistant, a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal government clients, today announced it is on the Inc. Regionals 2023: Mid-Atlantic list for the first year. The list ranks the fast-growing private companies from every corner of the country.



On the list, Vistant (formerly PM Consulting Group) ranks in the top half at 58 out of 142, with an annual revenue growth rate of 200 percent. Inc. Regionals is an extension of the Inc. 5000, which lists the U.S. 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. This list focuses on the fastest-growing companies in a particular region by recognizing the achievements of local companies in generating sustainable growth and jobs. The full rankings can be viewed here: https://www.inc.com/regionals/mid-atlantic



“It is an honor to be among those making an impact in the Mid-Atlantic by earning a spot on the Inc. Regionals list,” said Walter Barnes III, president of Vistant. “The list validates the hard work and passion of our talented team members who remain steadfast in their commitments to helping solve complex problems worldwide. They’re why we continue to build trusted, long-term relationships with agencies across the federal government.”

Vistant is entering a new chapter after its recent name change as it continues to expand its offerings in healthcare and international development. The name reinforces the focus on advancing U.S. missions at home and abroad with dynamic solutions and on-the-ground expertise. Vistant currently works on programs with various federal agencies, including the U.S. Agency for International Development, Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Based on three-year revenue growth, Vistant was named to the Inc. 5000 Annual List in 2022 for the fourth straight year.

For additional information, visit www.VistantCo.com .

About Vistant

Vistant is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services.

Vistant contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA). Online at VistantCo.com.

