Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 383,944 in the last 365 days.

Vistant Named to Inc. Mid-Atlantic List

With Revenue Growth of 200 Percent, Recognition Highlights Company’s Ongoing Success

/EIN News/ -- TOWSON, Md., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistant, a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal government clients, today announced it is on the Inc. Regionals 2023: Mid-Atlantic list for the first year. The list ranks the fast-growing private companies from every corner of the country.

On the list, Vistant (formerly PM Consulting Group) ranks in the top half at 58 out of 142, with an annual revenue growth rate of 200 percent. Inc. Regionals is an extension of the Inc. 5000, which lists the U.S. 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. This list focuses on the fastest-growing companies in a particular region by recognizing the achievements of local companies in generating sustainable growth and jobs. The full rankings can be viewed here: https://www.inc.com/regionals/mid-atlantic

“It is an honor to be among those making an impact in the Mid-Atlantic by earning a spot on the Inc. Regionals list,” said Walter Barnes III, president of Vistant. “The list validates the hard work and passion of our talented team members who remain steadfast in their commitments to helping solve complex problems worldwide. They’re why we continue to build trusted, long-term relationships with agencies across the federal government.”

Vistant is entering a new chapter after its recent name change as it continues to expand its offerings in healthcare and international development. The name reinforces the focus on advancing U.S. missions at home and abroad with dynamic solutions and on-the-ground expertise. Vistant currently works on programs with various federal agencies, including the U.S. Agency for International Development, Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Based on three-year revenue growth, Vistant was named to the Inc. 5000 Annual List in 2022 for the fourth straight year.

For additional information, visit www.VistantCo.com.

About Vistant
Vistant is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services.

Vistant contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA). Online at VistantCo.com.

Contact:
Elizabeth Brophy
Spire Communications for Vistant
(505) 379-3476
ebrophy@spirecomm.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Vistant Named to Inc. Mid-Atlantic List

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more