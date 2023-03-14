InterPro Solutions Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Leading Maximo mobile provider wins Silver Stevie Award for their excellent customer service department.

/EIN News/ -- STONEHAM, Mass., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that it has won the Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year for computer software companies with under 100 employees in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 3.

IBM Maximo is the top facilities management software in the world, used by millions of operations and maintenance professionals to manage complex facilities and field environments. InterPro Solutions offers a suite of mobile apps built exclusively for Maximo that O&M teams need to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity, and service impacts of available alternatives.

InterPro Solutions has historically received high marks from customers about its support team in annual customer surveys. High ratings for InterPro’s support team contributed to a Net Promoter Score® of 72 in 2021 (the latest results available at the time of the award nomination). The NPS is a measure of customer satisfaction calculated based on responses to a single question: How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague?

This NPS put InterPro in the top one percent of software companies worldwide (scores of 50 and higher are typically considered “best in class.”). InterPro maintained this extraordinary level of success by achieving an NPS of 81 in 2022.

InterPro was also lauded for its unique approach to staffing its support team. InterPro engineers often move between different departments, including Development, Implementation, QA, and Support. The engineer providing customer support may be the person that helped build, or QA the product for which they’re providing support, or may have been part of the team that installed the product for the customer. The strong relationship InterPro’s support team members have with the products and customer environments allows them to troubleshoot more quickly and respond more effectively.

“InterPro Solutions has been given an above average score for their whole hearted efforts for providing fast response to their clients and resolving the customer problems in a meticulous way,” said Christine Seelig-Sellers, Stevie Awards Judge. “They have designed and deployed solutions and services keeping in mind their customers’ requirements.”

“We are thrilled to be chosen for this honor by The American Business Awards judges,” said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer. “Receiving a Stevie Award for the second year in a row reflects our continued commitment to our clients’ success and the trust they place in InterPro to provide their mobile solutions for Maximo.”

“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success.”

