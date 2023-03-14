RE: Exit 1 Brattleboro On Ramp - Closed

This is now open

From: Corliss, Shania via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 9:05 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Exit 1 Brattleboro On Ramp - Closed

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

91 NB Exit 2 on ramp is closed due to a tree down.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully

Shania Corliss

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 Fax

Shania.Corliss@vermont.gov