VA Academic Robotic Process Automation CoP welcomes Gabrielle Perret, Director of the Federal RPA CoP to Advisory Board

VA Academic Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Community of Practice (CoP) welcomes Gabrielle Perret, Director of the Federal RPA CoP to Advisory Board
We are thrilled to have Gabrielle helping VA private and public colleges and universities offer insight and lessons from her experience to commonwealth schools...”ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabrielle Perret, Director of the Federal Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Community of Practice (COP), a community consisting of 1500+ members from over 100 federal departments and agencies working to accelerate the adoption of RPA in the federal government has joined the Board of Advisors for the VA Academic RPA CoP. Ms. Perret leads the COP in pursuing its mission to help individual agencies overcome the technical, management, and operational challenges that arise in designing and deploying an effective RPA program.
"We are thrilled to have Gabrielle helping VA private and public colleges and universities offer insight and lessons from her experience to commonwealth schools as the institutions begin and/or continue on their automation journey," said Dr. David K. Rehr, co-director of the VA Academic RPA CoP, "she joins a top notch group of automation experts from the private, academic, and public sector."
"Gabrielle’s CoP leadership is playing a crux role in the advancements of federal agency missions using the power of software automation tools” said Dorin Munteanu, co-director of the VA Academic RPA CoP, “Our Academic CoP is inspired from the federal model and while we are moving to the next stage of our work, Gabrielle’s skills and achievements will bring the same data-driven and transformational mindset to our pioneering efforts, ensuring we operationalize in shaping Virginia’s future education system and providing better student outcomes.”
Mission of VA Academic RPA CoP
The Virginia Academic Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Community of Practice (CoP) helps public and private Virginia colleges and universities become acquainted, educated, and learn the power of software automation and how it can benefit institutions of higher learning to be more effective and efficient, and build higher levels of student experience. The CoP is a collaborative effort among all Virginia schools of higher education to also overcome the technical, management, and operational challenges that arise in designing and deploying effective RPA programs and initiatives. This includes important initiatives like designing common standards for credentialing, ensuring privacy and security, and designing common performance metrics to gauge RPA’s institutional impact, providing for collaborative discussions and for individuals to have questions answered in associated areas.
