Daniel Alain Names Professor Andy Goren as their First-Ever Chief Medical Officer
The World-Renowned Researcher and Developer in Hair Loss Technology Will be Joining the Brand Effective ImmediatelyNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Alain, an industry leader in solutions for hair loss and regrowth is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Andy Goren as Chief Medical Officer. Professor Goren will serve as the head clinical advisor and continue to grow his existing relationship with Daniel Alain as the brand’s key researcher and developer of their hair regrowth technology.
The news of this appointment elevates Professor Goren’s partnership with Daniel Alain, as the two have collaborated previously to develop a first-of-its kind, at-home test for predicting minoxidil response in androgenetic alopecia (Minoxidil Response Test), which was then commercialized by the company. With this new role, Professor Goren will increase the company’s research, development and commercialization of hair-loss focused solutions, and will also preside over the company’s new Advisory Board, which will be announced later this spring.
Based in Rome, Italy and Prague, Czech Republic, Professor Goren is one of the best-known and most respected in the field of clinical dermatology and trichology, having published dozens of peer-reviewed original medical research papers. He is also an honorary member of several dermatology societies globally, as well as a regular lecturer at dermatology congresses around the world. Most notably he has been actively involved in the development, commercialization, and listing of several drugs and medical devices including new therapies for female pattern hair loss, chemotherapy induced alopecia, excessive hair shedding, female sexual dysfunction and COVID-19.
"I am honored to join Daniel Alain as their first-ever Chief Medical Officer and look forward to sharing my experience to further the mission of Daniel Alain - to bring more hair-loss solutions to a wider audience of patients and consumers," said Professor Goren. He continued, "We have already begun to establish an even broader vision for the company’s direction and growth, as well as more innovation within their product offerings. Along with Daniel himself, we are optimistic this will provide positive evolution within the hair loss community.”
"To say we are honored to work with Professor Goren is an understatement. His well-regarded experience will be an immeasurable asset to Daniel Alain and our growing scientific breakthroughs for hair loss. Goren’s appointment to this newly created position will help guide the brand to new heights," said Daniel Hafid, President and CEO of the company.
Prof. Goren currently serves as Professor of Dermatology at the University of Rome (“G. Marconi”), External Medical Advisor and a Co-Researcher, Trichology Unit, Ramon y Cajal Hospital, Madrid, Spain, a Visiting Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology and Venereology, Clinical Hospital Center Sestre Milosrdnice, Zagreb, Croatia, a Medical Doctor at the Skin & Cosmetic Research Dept., Shanghai Skin Disease Hospital, Shanghai, China and a Visiting Medical Doctor, Department of Dermatology and Venereology, L.T.M. Medical College Sion, Mumbai, India.
ABOUT DANIEL ALAIN
Founded in 2004, Daniel Alain is the world's leading hair loss and hair enhancement company. With a focus on providing a 360-degree solution to women's and men’s hair loss, no matter what stage of the journey, Daniel Alain is actively engaged in research and development of medical and cosmetic products for the treatment of hair loss. The Daniel Alain portfolio includes FOLLEA Luxury Wigs and Hair Enhancements, INTACT Anti Hair Shedding Treatment, the Minoxidil Response Test (MRT) and much more. For more information on Daniel Alain, please visit Pro.DanielAlain.com or DanielAlain.com.
Danielle Marcello
5WPR
+1 212-999-5585
danielalain@5wpr.com