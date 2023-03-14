Global Demand for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size Will Surpass $50.5 Bn by 2030 at 20.3% CAGR | Zion Market Research

[220+ Pages Report] According to Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 14.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 50.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 20.3% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Citrix Systems Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell Inc., Computacenter Plc, Microsoft Corporation, Nutanix, Moka5, Red Hat, Inc., VMware, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services, Netelligent Corporation, WorldDesk Ltd., Cloudhouse Technologies Ltd, HiveIO Inc, GreenBytes, EnCloudEn, Flexxible IT, Flaneer, Grupo Sinelec, HealthCast, FSLogix, flexVDI, and others.

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 14.4 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 50.5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

Virtual desktop infrastructure solutions are based on the client/server models. Moreover, desktop and virtualization apps have transitioned from a ‘one-size fits all’ solution to personalized virtual machines that offer services to myriad markets across a slew of operating systems.

Furthermore, virtual desktop infrastructure is a key part of digital spaces with a large number of advanced virtual desktop workloads running on virtual desktop infrastructure technology executed on virtual machines at cloud & on-premise data centers.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors

Rise in focus of firms on digitization to boost the global market trends

The rapid expansion of the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market during the forecast timeline can be credited to a rise in the demand for improving staff efficacy and improved data security. Reduction in costs of hardware such as GPUs, flash memory, and storage will further proliferate the expansion of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market across the globe. In addition to this, advanced GPUs and high-speed solid-state drives are assisting desktops as a service provider in providing near-zero latency on VDI tools. This, in turn, will drive global market trends.

Restraints

Huge signing-up costs of VDI to hinder the global market growth

However, the massive initial costs of deploying a virtual desktop infrastructure system along with rising issues of compatibility can put brakes on the elevation of the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) industry. Apart from this, performance issues and a rise in signing-up costs can further impede the expansion of the global industry. Nevertheless, the launching of 5G networks is likely to improve internet performance and speed as well as connectivity. In addition to this, it will help in providing a seamless experience to end-users, thereby generating new growth avenues for the global industry. This can offset the impact of hindrances on the scaling up of the global industry.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 14.4 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 50.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 20.3% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Citrix Systems Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell Inc., Computacenter Plc, Microsoft Corporation, Nutanix, Moka5, Red Hat, Inc., VMware, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services, Netelligent Corporation, WorldDesk Ltd., Cloudhouse Technologies Ltd, HiveIO Inc, GreenBytes, EnCloudEn, Flexxible IT, Flaneer, Grupo Sinelec, HealthCast, FSLogix, and flexVDI Key Segment By Enterprise Size, By Industry Vertical, By Deployment Mode, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market is divided into enterprise size, industry vertical, deployment mode, and region.

Based on enterprise size, the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises segments. Moreover, the large enterprise segment is predicted to lead the global market share over the assessment period owing to a surge in the utilization of virtual desktop infrastructure tools in large enterprises. Furthermore, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is set to register the highest CAGR over the forecast timeline subject to growing awareness about the benefits accrued due to the use of the virtual desktop infrastructure tools. In addition to this, growing digitization trends witnessed in small & medium firms will further push the segmental growth.

On basis of deployment mode, the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) industry is divided into cloud and on-premise segments. In addition to this, the cloud segment is predicted to establish segmental dominance in the upcoming years owing to the rise in the cloud computation techniques used in a large number of industries. Apparently, the cloud provides high data security and improves the speed of the operations of various businesses, thereby steering the expansion of the segment.

Based on industry vertical, the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market across the globe is sectored into construction & manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, education, and government & public sector segments. Furthermore, the IT & telecom segment is anticipated to establish a leadership position in the industry vertical space over the ensuing years. The segmental expansion can be attributed to the rise in the use of virtual desktop infrastructure tools in the IT & telecom segment to increase the efficiency of routine operations and provide strong firewalls to the data. Moreover, the healthcare segment is anticipated to register the highest gains over the assessment period owing to the large-scale use of virtual desktop infrastructure solutions in the various healthcare activities globally.

The global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market is segmented as follows:

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Construction & Manufacturing

Retail

Government & Public Sector

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market include -

Citrix Systems Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Dell Inc.

Computacenter Plc

Microsoft Corporation

Nutanix

Moka5

Red Hat Inc.

VMware Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services

Netelligent Corporation

WorldDesk Ltd.

Cloudhouse Technologies Ltd

HiveIO Inc

GreenBytes

EnCloudEn

Flexxible IT

Flaneer

Grupo Sinelec

HealthCast

FSLogix

flexVDI.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 20.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market size was valued at around US$ 14.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 50.5 billion by 2030.

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period due to the surging focus of firms on digitization.

Based on industry vertical, the IT & Telecom segment contributed to a major share of the global market in 2022

In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment is predicted to account for a major share of the global market during the predicted timespan.

Region-wise, the North American region is projected to be the key regional revenue driver of the global market during the projected timeframe.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific to register highest CAGR over the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) industry is anticipated to register the highest growth rate in the coming years. The expansion of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) industry in the Asia-Pacific can be credited to a surge in government spending on smart city ventures and the thriving IT sector in the region. An increase in the use of cloud computing systems in various sectors in the countries such as India, Taiwan China, the Philippines, and Japan will promote regional industry trends. Government support for industrialization in Southeast Asia will proliferate the size of regional industry growth.

Furthermore, North America is predicted to establish a leading position in the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market in the ensuing years. The growth of the market in the region over 2023-2030 can be owing to the onset of IoT, AI, augmented reality, and virtual reality. Moreover, the use of virtual desktop infrastructure tools in media & entertainment, and electronics industries in countries such as the U.S. and Canada will proliferate the size of the regional market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the second half of 2019, VMware, Inc., a U.S.-based cloud computing & virtualization firm, declared the launching of DEM 9.9, Horizon 7 Version 7.10, and CART 5.2. Reportedly, the launch will aid remote desktop services hosts & troubleshooting capabilities of Horizon 7.10 This move will open new growth opportunities for the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market across the globe.

In the first half of 2019, Nexenta Systems, a division of DataDirect Networks promoting software for data storage & backup, joined hands with Cisco Systems, a key player providing cloud, networking, and cybersecurity services to the end-users. The move is aimed at providing software services of Nexenta to Cisco. Furthermore, it will boost the usage of virtual data infrastructure, backup & recovery, and remote office tools. The initiative will succor the demand for virtual desktop infrastructure solutions in the software industry across the globe.

