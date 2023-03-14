electroCore Affirms No Direct Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Bank, or Signature Bank

/EIN News/ -- ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today it does not have direct exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Bank, or Signature Bank. electroCore does not hold cash deposits or securities with these banking institutions, and currently holds corporate cash accounts with large global money center banks.



About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.



For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.



