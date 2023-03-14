Healthcare ERP Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 9.16 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Healthcare ERP Market is valued at USD 6.31 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.16 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Healthcare ERP Market Overview

The Healthcare ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) market is a rapidly growing sector within the healthcare industry. It involves the use of integrated software solutions to manage and automate a variety of healthcare processes, including patient registration, electronic medical records (EMRs), financial management, inventory control, supply chain management, and more. The primary goal of healthcare ERP systems is to improve efficiency and reduce costs by streamlining processes and eliminating redundancies.

The global healthcare ERP market is expected to experience significant growth over the next few years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions, rising adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), and government initiatives promoting the adoption of healthcare IT. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital healthcare technologies, including ERP systems, as healthcare providers seek to manage patient care remotely and reduce in-person interactions.

Top Report Findings

Market size and growth: The global healthcare ERP market size was valued at USD 6.31 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2028. The market is being driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions, growing adoption of EHRs, and government initiatives promoting the adoption of healthcare IT.

Cloud-based ERP systems: The cloud-based segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, as healthcare providers increasingly adopt cloud-based ERP systems due to lower upfront costs, greater flexibility, and easier scalability.

Large enterprises dominate the market: The large enterprise segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare ERP market in 2022, due to the high cost of implementation and the need for significant IT infrastructure. However, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based ERP systems.

North America dominates the market: North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare ERP market in 2022, due to the high adoption of healthcare IT and government initiatives promoting the adoption of electronic health records. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of healthcare IT and growing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions.

ERP systems for patient management: ERP systems for patient management accounted for the largest share of the healthcare ERP market in 2020, due to the increasing demand for solutions that enable healthcare providers to manage patient data and improve patient care. However, the financial management segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, driven by the need to improve financial efficiency and reduce costs.



Top Players in the Global Healthcare ERP Market

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

Azalea Health

CentralBOS LLC

CPSI

Deskera

Elinext Group

Focus Softnet Pvt. Ltd.

Infor

Infosys Limited

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Microsoft

Oracle

Premier

Rootstock Software

Sage Group PLC

SAP

The HCI Group (Tech Mahindra Limited)

Wipro Limited

Workday Inc.



Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions: Healthcare providers are under increasing pressure to reduce costs while maintaining high-quality patient care. Healthcare ERP systems offer an effective solution by automating processes, reducing redundancies, and improving efficiency.

Growing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs): The adoption of EHRs is on the rise, driven by government initiatives and the need to improve patient care. Healthcare ERP systems can integrate with EHRs to provide a comprehensive solution for managing patient data.

Government initiatives promoting the adoption of healthcare IT: Governments around the world are implementing policies and programs to encourage the adoption of healthcare IT, including ERP systems. This is driving growth in the healthcare ERP market, as healthcare providers seek to comply with these regulations.

Increasing demand for remote patient care: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital healthcare technologies, including ERP systems, as healthcare providers seek to manage patient care remotely and reduce in-person interactions.

Technological advancements: The healthcare ERP market is constantly evolving, with vendors investing heavily in research and development to introduce innovative solutions that offer enhanced functionality, security, and usability.

Despite the Growth Drivers, the Healthcare ERP Market also Faces Some Challenges, including:

Data security and privacy concerns: Healthcare ERP systems store sensitive patient data, making them vulnerable to security breaches and cyber-attacks. This has led to concerns over data privacy and security.

High implementation costs: Healthcare ERP systems can be expensive to implement, requiring significant investment in hardware, software, and training.

Complexity of integration: Healthcare ERP systems often need to integrate with multiple existing systems, which can be complex and time-consuming.

Resistance to change: Healthcare organizations may be resistant to change, making it challenging to adopt new technologies and processes.

Top Trends in Global healthcare ERP Market

The global healthcare ERP market is constantly evolving, with new trends emerging as technology advances and healthcare providers seek to improve patient care and reduce costs. Here are some of the top trends in the global healthcare ERP market:

Cloud-based ERP systems: Cloud-based ERP systems are becoming increasingly popular, as they offer several advantages over traditional on-premises solutions, including lower upfront costs, greater flexibility, and easier scalability. Cloud-based ERP systems also offer improved data security and accessibility.

Integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML): Healthcare ERP systems are being integrated with AI and ML technologies to improve patient care, automate processes, and reduce costs. For example, AI-powered chatbots can assist patients in scheduling appointments, accessing medical records, and receiving medical advice.

Focus on interoperability: Interoperability is a key focus in the healthcare ERP market, as healthcare providers seek to integrate data from multiple systems and sources to provide a comprehensive view of patient health. ERP systems that offer seamless integration with other healthcare IT systems are becoming increasingly popular.

Mobile compatibility: Mobile compatibility is becoming increasingly important in the healthcare ERP market, as healthcare providers seek to provide patient care on the go. Mobile-compatible ERP systems offer clinicians the ability to access patient data, schedule appointments, and order medications from their mobile devices.

Personalized medicine: Personalized medicine is a growing trend in healthcare, and healthcare ERP systems are playing an important role in enabling this. ERP systems that integrate with genomic data and offer personalized treatment plans based on patient data are becoming increasingly popular.

Predictive analytics: Predictive analytics is a powerful tool in the healthcare ERP market, allowing healthcare providers to forecast patient outcomes and make more informed decisions about treatment. ERP systems that offer predictive analytics capabilities are in high demand.

Global Healthcare ERP Market Segmentation

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By Applications

Inventory & Material Management

Supply Chain & Logistics Management

Patient Relationship Management

Finance & Billing

Others



By End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Long & Short-Term Facilities

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current size and projected growth of the healthcare ERP market, and what factors are driving this growth?

What are the different types of healthcare ERP systems available in the market, and what are their respective market shares and growth rates?

What are the major trends and challenges facing the healthcare ERP market, and how are market participants responding to these trends and challenges?

What are the key features and functionalities of healthcare ERP systems, and how are they being used to improve patient care, reduce costs, and increase efficiency?

What are the major applications of healthcare ERP systems, and how are they being used to manage patient data, financial operations, and other aspects of healthcare delivery?

What are the major regional markets for healthcare ERP systems, and what are the key drivers and barriers to growth in each region?

Who are the major players in the healthcare ERP market, and what are their market shares, competitive strategies, and product portfolios?

What are the major regulatory and compliance issues facing the healthcare ERP market, and how are market participants addressing these issues?

What are the major technological advancements in the healthcare ERP market, and how are they shaping the future of healthcare delivery?

What are the major opportunities and challenges facing the healthcare ERP market in the coming years, and what strategies can market participants adopt to succeed in this dynamic and rapidly evolving market?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.31 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 9.16 Billion CAGR 6.4% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Azalea Health, CentralBOS LLC, CPSI, Deskera, Elinext Group, Focus Softnet Pvt. Ltd., Infor, Infosys Limited, Medical Information Technology Inc., Microsoft, Oracle, Premier, Rootstock Software, Sage Group PLC, SAP, The HCI Group (Tech Mahindra Limited), Wipro Limited, Workday Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Overview

North America: North America is the largest regional market for healthcare ERP systems, driven by the high adoption of healthcare IT and government initiatives promoting the adoption of electronic health records. The US is the largest market in the region, accounting for the majority of the market share.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest regional market for healthcare ERP systems, driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions and the growing adoption of EHRs. The UK, Germany, and France are the largest markets in the region.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market for healthcare ERP systems, driven by the increasing adoption of healthcare IT and growing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions. China, India, and Japan are the largest markets in the region.

Latin America: Latin America is a growing regional market for healthcare ERP systems, driven by the increasing demand for healthcare IT solutions and the need to improve patient care. Brazil and Mexico are the largest markets in the region.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa is a developing regional market for healthcare ERP systems, driven by the growing adoption of healthcare IT and the need to improve healthcare delivery. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are the largest markets in the region.



