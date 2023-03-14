Lower House Speaker, Brazil's Federal Court of Audit Delegation Discuss Public Financial Control

MOROCCO, March 14 - The House of Representatives Speaker Rachid Talbi El Alami held, on Monday in Rabat, talks with a delegation of Brazil’s Federal Court of Audit (TCU), on a working visit to Morocco, on the experiences of public finance control and cooperation between the Kingdom’s Court of Accounts and TCU.

These talks with the Minister-President of the TCU and the Steering Committee of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) Bruno Dantas and the Minister member of the Tribunal Jorge Oliveira have also focused on the Moroccan-Brazilian parliamentary relations, the Lower House said in a statement.

The two parties reviewed the relations established between the two legislative institutions with the financial jurisdictions, while stressing the particularity of each experience, the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, in addition to the exchange and sharing of experiences and expertise in the field of public expenditure control, the same source added.

On this occasion, Talbi El Alami gave an overview of the Moroccan parliamentary experience, under the 2011 Constitution, the powers of parliament in evaluating public policies and its relationship with other constitutional institutions, including the Court of Accounts.

For their part, Dantas and Oliveira emphasized the TCU’s competencies and powers, the nature of its relationship with the Brazilian Parliament and the partnership linking the Federal Court of Audit to Morocco’s Court of Accounts.

They also noted the role of INTOSAI, as a non-governmental entity with special status at the United Nations ECOSOC.

This meeting was an opportunity to exchange views on regional and international practices and comparative models relating to the nature of the relationship between financial jurisdictions and legislative institutions.

MAP: 14 March 2023