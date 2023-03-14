RTI Announces First Transport Services Segment with FACE 3.1 Conformance Certification and DO-178C DAL A Safety Evidence

Connext TSS Delivers a Proven Framework for Developing Modular, Open and Safety-Critical Avionics Software

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced that RTI Connext® TSS has achieved two industry firsts. It is the first Transport Services Segment (TSS) to receive conformance certification to the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) Technical Standard, Edition 3.1, and it is the first TSS available with RTCA DO-178C Design Assurance Level (DAL) A Safety certification evidence. Connext TSS uniquely delivers a standards-compliant software framework that accelerates the development of modular, open and safety-critical avionics systems.



RTI Connext TSS is the first software framework designed to meet the demanding requirements of data-centric, mission-critical and safety-critical systems. These systems require sharing data in real-time across multiple networks and multiple safety levels, as well as with other system components from different suppliers and operational entities. These critical systems have traditionally required custom, proprietary, single platform integration approaches that are not optimized for scalability, evolvability or ease of integration.

"The U.S. Army PEO Aviation congratulates RTI on their successful FACE Conformance Certification for FACE TSS," said Mark Chess, CIO Office, U.S. Army PEO Aviation and elected Chair of the FACE Consortium. “RTI’s commitment to the FACE Consortium and its expertise in a wide range of hardware and software platforms removes both program cost and risk for delivering best-in-class solutions for next-generation military platforms."

Connext TSS 3.1 FACE conformance and DO-178C certification evidence were created on top of the DDC-I Deos safety RTOS executing on the North Atlantic Industries, Inc. (NAII) 68PPC2 T2080 board. All parties have completed the development of DO-178C DAL A certification evidence for this solution stack. Together, this integrated FACE and DO-178C solution stack with DDC-I, NAII, and RTI provides an immediate commercial foundation for building next generation avionics systems, while reducing both program cost and risk.

"Connext TSS is a critical component of any next generation avionics system," said Chip Downing, Senior Market Director of Aerospace & Defense at RTI. "Connext TSS coupled with our diverse partner ecosystem accelerates integration while delivering proven real-time performance, scalability and robustness using data-centric, standards-based technologies. It is the obvious choice for platforms requiring both FACE conformance and RTCA DO-178C safety certification.”

RTI remains committed to supporting the FACE ecosystem and leading avionics platforms, ensuring the continuation of additional certifications with FACE 3.1 conformant OSS suppliers, processors and/or board environments. RTI has been a member of the FACE Consortium since 2010, providing unwavering support in the Data Model, Transport Services Segment, and Outreach committees. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3eaFWLi .

