Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 16th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference to be held March 16th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T2w9qU
                
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“OTC Markets is looking forward to hosting the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We’re pleased to provide a platform that allows issuers to reach a broader investor base.

March 16th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Canacol Energy Ltd. OTCQX: CNNEF | TSX: CNE
10:30 AM Alvopetro Energy Ltd. OTCQX; ALVOF | TSXV: ALV
11:00 AM Desert Mountain Energy Corp. OTCQX: DMEHF | TSXV: DME
11:30 AM Sintana Energy, Inc. OTCQB: SEUSF | TSXV: SEI
12:00 PM Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. OTCQX: OILSF | TSXV: SOIL
1:00 PM Southern Energy Corp. OTCQX: SOUTF | TSXV: SOU
1:30 PM White River Energy Corp. OTCQB: WTRV
2:00 PM Crown Exploration II, Ltd. Private
2:30 PM Permex Petroleum Corporation OTCQB: OILCF | CSE: OIL
3:30 PM Trillion Energy International Inc. OTCQB: TRLEF | CSE: TCF
4:00 PM Horizon Oil Ltd. OTCQB: HZNFF | ASX: HZN

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


