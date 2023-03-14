Asia Broadband Reveals Its Inaugural Gold-Backed Baboons NFT Collection

Goldenbaboons.com Continued NFT MINT Is Now Open To The Public

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s inaugural proprietary Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) collection titled the “Golden Baboons Mining Club” (GBMC) has completed its initial reveal party and purchasers can now see the unique detailed graphics of their GBMC NFTs. Also, the ongoing Mint is now available, without registration, to the general public to purchase the remaining collection pieces at the price of .05 ETH per NFT by going to the GBMC website at: https://goldenbaboons.com/



Assistance is available on Discord at:

https://discord.com/invite/HxFFWH7yys

And on Twitter at:

https://twitter.com/GoldenBaboons

Additionally, the reveal party for the 10 lucky purchasers from the entire collection that will receive a rare legendary GBMC NFT that is backed by 1 troy ounce of gold will take place on March 21, 2023, at 7 PM EST. Due to the rarity, collectability and value of the legendary GBMC collection pieces, this exclusive reveal is designed to maximize the secure transfer of these rare NFTs to their new holders.

The GBMC is to be the initial NFT collection from AABB is backed by physical gold and it is the first gold mine-to-NFT backed project, similarly to the Company’s AABBG token. The GBMC Collection has a limited release of 8,888 NFTS that are each backed by a ½ gram of gold. And only 10 lucky purchasers from the entire collection will receive a rare legendary GBMC NFT that is backed by 1 troy ounce of gold. GBMC holders will be a part of an exciting project roadmap, which includes future staking, spinoff collections, metaverse entertainment and potentially a limited edition Golden Baboon Tequila Bottle.

Additionally, NFT enthusiasts can shop the secondary OpenSea market for additional Golden Baboons NFTs such as those on the project page at: https://opensea.io/collection/golden-baboons-mining-club

“Our entire NFT team is thrilled to have completed the first two minting phases of our Golden Baboons Mining Club NFT Collection and the last phase of the mint is available now to all NFT enthusiasts to purchase our remaining GBMC pieces,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO. Also, his recent video is available at: https://youtu.be/PKMSkm0b14M





About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club non-fungible token collection, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com

