Elray Resources Signs Up First Online Crypto Gaming Operator

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Elray Resources Inc. (OTCPK:ELRA), a developer and licensor of online crypto gaming technology and systems, today announced it has signed up its first operator, Maxibet Technology N.V., and is in the process of finalizing the operator’s blockchain casino under the brand name Maxibet, licensed in Curaçao and to be operated globally.

According to ICON, Crypto payments represent 25% of all online gambling payments and is the fastest growing sector in gaming; and the global crypto gambling industry is predicted to reach $93 Billion by 2024 (MBN Market Business News).

“It’s apparent that the online gambling business has evolved to embrace crypto currency, and crypto casinos have been capturing a significant share of the worldwide gambling market – a trend expected to continue at a rapid rate,” said Elray cofounder Cathy Feng. “We are extremely pleased with Maxibet’s decision to be the first operator to adopt our crypto technology gambling platform, with its dynamic content for casino games and sports betting; and we are confident that Maxibet and additional online crypto gaming operators who utilize Elray’s turnkey platforms will be highly successful and generate substantial revenues for themselves and Elray.”

Ms. Feng said she expected the Maxibet platform to launch shortly, and that the company is currently in discussions with additional crypto operators to adopt Elray’s technology. “This is an exciting time as Elray enters the commercial phase of our business. Now that we have a dynamic B2B platform offering participants vast and exciting content, we believe our offerings will be well-received and successful in multiple regions.”

Elray announced in December 2022 that it had entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) to acquire all its gaming content from GMGI. As a result, gambling platforms created by Elray for Maxibet and other B2B online crypto casino operators will feature world-class gaming content provided only by Golden Matrix.

Elray Resources Inc., based in Las Vegas, owns Blockchain/Crypto gaming technology and will provide online crypto casinos and crypto gaming technology to online crypto casino operators.

Ms. Feng and GMGI CEO Brian Goodman are related parties, board members of Elray Resources Inc. and Golden Matrix Group Inc.

