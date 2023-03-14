EMulate Therapeutics Announces the Addition of Donna Morgan Murray, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMulate Therapeutics, Inc. (“EMulate” or the “Company”) a clinical-stage company, developing digital medicines that are safe, non-invasive, and have the potential to be highly effective treatments for cancers and other serious diseases, today announced the addition of Donna Morgan Murray, Ph.D. to the Company’s board of directors.



“Donna is an experienced leader who brings more than three decades of expertise from across the biotech sector to EMulate’s strategic leadership. Having previously served as our chief regulatory officer for some time, Donna will continue to provide valuable insights into our clinical development, regulatory and quality affairs as we move forward in the coming year,” said Chris Rivera, president and chief executive officer of EMulate. “As we prepare for pivotal phase 3 trials in our lead indications her experience, particularly in regulatory affairs, will be critical to maximizing our potential.”

Donna Morgan Murray, Ph.D., brings over 30 years of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Having been involved in both public and private companies, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in medical development programs and regulatory affairs. In addition to her leadership experience, Dr. Murray is a strong contributor to scientific research, with 62 publications, four invited papers or chapters in technical publications and one patent. Prior to becoming the chief regulatory officer for EMulate, Dr. Murray held several leadership positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb including head of global quality and regulatory compliance. She was also president of ZymoGenetics, Inc., from 2011-2013, after its acquisition by BMY. Before her tenure at BMY, Dr. Murray also spent time in regulatory leadership roles at CuraGen Corporation and Proctor and Gamble Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Murray holds a Ph.D., in Immunology from the University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and a B.S. in Biology from Gannon University.

Dr. Murray added, “I am honored to join EMulate’s board of directors and eager to continue providing insights and guidance on the development of their lead programs in glioblastoma (GBM) and chronic pain, as well as the additional indications across all of EMulate’s business verticals. I believe this technology has potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those impacted by GBM, chronic pain and other conditions, and I look forward to playing a part in helping drive this company forward.”

About EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical stage company, reshaping the therapeutic treatment landscape with digital medicines. Using its proprietary radio frequency energy technology (RFE) targeted at the low and ultra-low ends of the RFE spectrum (ulRFE®) to emulate the effects of drugs and other therapies in treating patients, without the administration of physical drug substances themselves. The use of ulRFE® has been shown to be safe to date and the potential therapeutic benefits, specifically targeted at patients’ underlying conditions, continue to be evaluated in multiple studies. This versatile, non-invasive platform technology may provide a solution for patients with cancer, acute and chronic pain, mental health disorders and other serious conditions. EMulate Therapeutics is the licensor of its proprietary technology to Hapbee Technologies, Inc. Hapbee is a commercial stage consumer wellness-wearable technology company spun out from EMulate in 2019.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements discuss matters that are not historical facts. Because they discuss future events or conditions, forward-looking statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “seek,” “plan,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” and “continue” or the negatives thereof or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are based on various underlying assumptions and current expectations about the future and are not guarantees of future performance. While we believe these assumptions and expectations to be reasonable and made in good faith, assumed facts or bases almost always vary from the actual results, and the differences between assumed facts or expectations and actual results can be material, depending upon the circumstances. Where, in any forward-looking statement, our management expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and is believed to have a reasonable basis. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievement to be materially different from the results of operations or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

We cannot predict all the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business, financial condition or results of operations. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations that the results or conditions described in such statements will occur or that our objectives and plans will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are found at various places throughout this press release and may include information concerning possible or projected future results of our operations, including statements about potential acquisition or merger targets, strategies or plans; business strategies; prospects; future cash flows; financing plans; plans and objectives of management; any other statements regarding future acquisitions, future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts.

Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

Investor Contact



David Matteson

Tel (425) 478-2121

dmatteson@emulatetx.com

Media Contact

Michael Tattory

LifeSci Communications

Tel (646) 751-4362

mtattory@lifescicomms.com