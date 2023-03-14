Ebang International Confirms no Impact by Silicon Valley Bank Events

/EIN News/ -- HANGZHOU, China, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company”, “we” or “our”), a global blockchain technology company, today announced that its cryptocurrency exchange platform, Ebonex, has no exposure incurred in events relating to Silvergate Bank, Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank.



Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We have been committed to providing customers with a safe trading platform, therefore we have maintained a diversified set of banking partners to limit various potential or unknown risk, and our financial health and capital liquidity remains strong. All customer funds remain secure and accessible. We will continue to expand Fintech's business on the basis of compliance and security, and strive to make our products and services more open, inclusive and safe, and become a trusted brand for global customers.”

