Sintana Energy to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 16th

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc (TSX-V: SEI, OTCQB: SEUSF), focused on petroleum and natural gas exploration and development, today announced that Robert Bose, President, will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 16th, 2023.



DATE: March 16th, 2023

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3I8vLSO

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 16

Recent Company Highlight

Woodside enters option agreement on PEL 87 in the Orange Basin in Namibia – Sintana Energy retains a carried indirect interest.

About Sintana Energy Inc

The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia’s Magdalena Basin and five large, highly prospective, onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia. Sintana’s exploration strategy is to acquire, explore, develop and produce superior quality assets with substantial reserves potential.

CONTACTS:

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson

Investor Relations

+1 475 477 9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com