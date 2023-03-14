Graphiant Launches Partner Program Based on Revolutionary Network As-A-Service Consumption Model

A 100 Percent Partner Driven Company, Graphiant G-Force Focuses on Program Simplicity and Partner Growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphiant, a provider of next-generation edge services, launched the Graphiant G-Force Partner Program today. Graphiant Network Edge is a solution that provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners, all delivered as-a-Service. The new program enables Partners to offer an as-a-Service consumption model that will enable future business growth for partners and their customers.



The Graphiant G-Force Partner Program is focused on three core principles:

100% Channel – Graphiant is committed to always selling through partners – 100% of the time. This channel centric go-to-market strategy gives partners the confidence to explore new strategic focus areas.

Simplicity – Graphiant’s simple single-tier program and true partnership approach makes it easy to sell.

Growth – Graphiant’s innovative consumption-based model allows partners to address the major transformation of their customer’s enterprise architectures – resulting in new revenue opportunities.

“The Graphiant G-Force program offers an unprecedented opportunity for our partners to maximize the promise of the as-a-Service consumption model and increase profit margins,” says Khalid Raza, founder and CEO of Graphiant.

The Graphiant G-Force Partner Program includes:

Protected Margins. Guaranteed healthy margins for all opportunities.





Guaranteed healthy margins for all opportunities. Graphiant Partner Portal . Single point of access for simple deal registration and management, training materials and a content library.





. Single point of access for simple deal registration and management, training materials and a content library. Partner Reinvestment Funds. For marketing development to expand revenue with existing accounts and drive new leads.



“As consumption models gain traction, we are committed to working with innovative startups to help solve customer challenges,” said Mike Taylor, CTO at World Wide Technology. “Graphiant has taken a unique approach to delivering wide-area services at scale to reduce complexity in an aaS model.”

“We aim to solve enterprises’ challenges, connecting resources, clouds and applications across the digital transformation journey,” said Katherine Walther, VP of Innovation at Trace3. “We are excited about the benefits of Graphiant’s G-Force Partner Program as we continue to grow our partnership.”

About Graphiant

Graphiant is a Silicon Valley-based provider of next-generation edge services. Led by Khalid Raza, the co-founder of SDWAN pioneer Viptela, Graphiant has developed the Graphiant Network Edge, an “as-a-Service” solution that provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners. Graphiant’s Network Edge combines MPLS-like performance (guaranteed delivery and privacy) and Internet-class agility to enable network architects to build enterprise-grade networks at the speed of business. The company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Two Bear Capital & Atlantic Bridge. Learn more at www.graphiant.com.