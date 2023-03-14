Snappt Welcomes Cliff Unger as New Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snappt, the leader in document fraud detection for residential apartment property managers, today announced that Cliff Unger has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Cliff is the latest in a series of senior executive hires to support the company's continued growth and rapid market expansion.



"We could not be more excited to add Cliff to our executive team,” said Dan Berlind, CEO of Snappt. “He’s a veteran in sales leadership and go-to-market strategy. His deep experience, leading multiple revenue teams, will be a huge addition to the team for our next phase of exciting growth.”

With more than 20 years of experience and having delivered over $1B in new and expansion revenue, Cliff will lead teams in sales, customer experience, and partnerships, and will be responsible for the company’s overall revenue strategy and execution.

Cliff has built numerous successful teams, at various stages and sizes of companies, and has consistently executed go-to-market strategies that deliver results. Cliff joins Snappt from EverCommerce (EVCM), where he led commercial go-to-market and customer experience for their payments business, PaySimple. Prior to joining EverCommerce, Cliff held various senior leadership roles in both early-stage companies and established businesses, across the SaaS and technology landscape. His professional passions include expanding market opportunities with new vertical and channel strategies, building systems and processes that scale, and cultivating professional development and growth for his teams.

"When I learned specifically how Snappt was helping customers solve the growing problem of fraud and bad business, and delivering such a meaningful impact on their bottom line, I was sold!” stated Unger. “This team is just getting started and Snappt is such an ideal opportunity. Daniel and team have created amazing technology, a culture and team of genuinely good people, and an enviable product-market fit; I couldn’t be happier to join this unique opportunity.”

Snappt’s software helps property managers accurately screen tenant applications and detect when financial documentation, such as pay stubs and bank statements, have been fraudulently altered. This helps property managers avoid bad debt and costly evictions and keeps high-risk residents out. Currently, one in eight applicants (12.2%) commits application fraud. Through its highly accurate fraud detection service, Snappt has enabled its customers avoid more than $250 million in bad debt in 2022 alone.



About Snappt

Snappt, a Los Angeles-based real estate technology company, provides a quick and inexpensive data-driven document fraud detection service that can accurately spot fraudulent documentation. Snappt is used by 8 of the top 10 property management firms in the U.S. For more information, visit www.snappt.com .