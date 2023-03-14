Zerify Announces Sales Partnership with SpeakSpace, LLC

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on secure video conferencing & digital communications announced today a sales partnership with SpeakSpace, LLC.



“We are thrilled about SpeakSpace becoming a sales partner,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify, “Tom Behan and his team are extremely qualified & experienced, they have been selling secure video conferencing, collaboration and conference calling services since 1999.”

“Secure video conferencing is a necessary service for any size business,” says Tom Behan, CEO of SpeakSpace, “and Zerify’s solutions bring that to the next level. Their Zerify Meet™ has quickly become the industry’s Gold standard for video conferencing security, and their Zerify Defender™ Endpoint security solution is the only proactive solution on the market that locks down your computer’s camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard, clipboard and screen sharing function. We are excited to start marketing these products to new & existing clients,” says Behan.

“Protecting your company’s digital communications ecosystem must now be top-of-mind for every CEO” says Kay, “that means that you can no longer rely soley on protecting your video conferences with Anti-Virus or Endpoint Security (EDR) solutions. There’s a GAP in what those solutions protect and how malware steals,” says Kay. “Todays new breed of malware exploits your computer’s devices & processes, neither of which your Anti-Virus or EDR software protects against.”

“That’s why both the Forrester Group and Aite-Novarica Group listed Zerify Meet and Zerify Defender as the industry’s leading Secure Communications solutions,” says Kay. “We complement your existing cyber strategy by plugging the holes that your Anti-Virus & EDR software don’t.”

To learn more about all Zerify solutions, go to: https://www.zerify.com/.



About SpeakSpace:

Privately held company in Ohio, SpeakSpace is a leading provider of Audio, Video, and Web Conferencing services. We utilize the best technology to provide the highest quality conferencing solutions to your organization. SpeakSpace, Inc. was founded in 1999. Our vision has been to provide a full range of services to meet the growing demand for teleconferencing worldwide. SpeakSpace has established strong customer relationships due to excellence in customer service, competitive pricing, and the ability to manage large, complex conferencing events. SpeakSpace also focuses on sales of IT and gaming equipment. Founded by Tom Behan in 2001, SpeakSpace is a retailer of consumer electronics doing business in North America, with an assortment of products that includes consumer electronics for small-medium size businesses and home offices; servers, personal computers, webcams, speakers, mice, keyboards, gaming gear, security, software and appliances on their e-commerce platform.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

Zerify Contact

Mark L. Kay

marklkay@zerify.com

(732) 661-9641