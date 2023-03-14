Alluxio Named to Forbes List of America's Best Startup Employers of 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of the open source data platform that simplifies the management of large-scale analytics and AI/ML applications, is honored to announce its inclusion as one of Forbes ’ "Best Startup Employers" of 2023. Alluxio placed 142 on Forbes' list done in conjunction with Statista Inc. ranking the 500 best growing companies displaying excellence across employer reputation, employee satisfaction and headcount growth.



“We’re very proud of the culture and diverse team we’ve created here at Alluxio at the heart of Silicon Valley where all are respected and welcomed for their talents, perspectives and backgrounds,” said Haoyuan Li, Founder and CEO, Alluxio. “We’re committed to driving innovation in the data space and that is achieved by hiring and retaining top talent that is energized and passionate about their work and supported by coworkers and managers who value their overall wellness and professional development. It is a huge honor to be included on this list.”

The Best Startup Employers list is the fourth such ranking done between Forbes and Statista, examining the best performing startups and identifying the most innovative and best startups to work for. Companies considered within the evaluation were all headquartered in the U.S. and founded between the years of 2013 and 2020, employing at least 50 employees while exhibiting a startup structure, which excludes spin-offs of large corporations without a significant amount of external funding.

The analysis considered more than 7 million data points measuring employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. To assess employer reputation, Statista searched articles, blogs and social media posts regarding each employer for specific phrases such as “corporate culture” and “employee engagement,” and used text analysis to assess those as positive, negative or neutral. Statista assessed employee satisfaction by evaluating online reviews. Growth was evaluated by examining the organizations’ website traffic and head counts over a two-year period. The final list ranked the top 500 employers.

Alluxio was also recently named to Datamation’s list of Best Open Source Software in the Big Data category and Alluxio Founder and CEO Haoyuan Li was named to CDO Magazine’s Global Data Founders’ List 2022 .

About Alluxio

Alluxio , the developer of the open source data platform, makes it easy to manage your data and serve it from any storage to any compute engine in any environment — on premise, in the cloud, or across clouds. By removing complexities and toil from managing and accessing data infrastructure, Alluxio accelerates and future-proofs your data strategy, delivering performant, accessible, cost-effective, resilient, and secure data applications that power improved outcomes, at any scale. To learn more, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

