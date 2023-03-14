Celona Delivers New Line of Industrial-Grade Private Wireless Solutions for Challenging Enterprise Environments

Introduces hardened indoor and outdoor 4G access points engineered for demanding nonstop operation in factories, warehouses, ports and other challenging enterprise locations

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, the industry's innovator of enterprise private wireless solutions, today introduced a new line of industrial-strength private wireless access points that extend deterministic private cellular connectivity to some of the most challenging enterprise environments.



Ideal for a myriad of use cases within factories, ports, manufacturing plants, construction sites, energy operations and warehouses, the new indoor and outdoor access points have been specifically engineered to overcome environmental factors that make it difficult to offer consistent and long-range wireless connectivity.

The new line of Celona access points operates within the popular 3.55 to 3.7 GHz CBRS spectrum as part of Celona’s turnkey private wireless system and are uniquely designed to service enterprise locations with dust, harsh temperatures, wind, rain, noise, or vibration conditions.

“Private wireless has become wildly popular within industrial markets where the use cases are met with extremely challenging environmental issues,” said Puneet Shetty, VP of Products at Celona.

Shetty noted that these industrial settings often combine excessive temperatures, dust or moisture with RF interference and obstacles that attenuate or degrade wireless signals.

“Celona has worked to overcome many of these physical conditions within industrial environments that are a critical role in successful wireless deployments.” Shetty concluded.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Industrial-grade and IP-65 rated, the new line of 4G Celona private wireless radios includes the AP 13 and AP 13E dust- proof hardened access points that can be used indoors or outdoors.

Like all Celona access points, the AP 13/13E support plug and play deployment, remote provisioning, centralized cloud-based management, and seamless integration into the enterprise local area network.

Designed for maximum uptime, the AP 13 and AP 13E can be pole or wall mounted and PoE powered (802.3bt) and include built-in or external GPS. The built-in PTP Grand master can sync one AP with GPS access with other access points eliminating the need for GPS receivers and cabling for each unit. While AP 13 supports an internal 13.5 dBi directional antenna, the AP 13 E can support external omni-directional and sectorized antenna than can extend its coverage range. The new Celona AP 13 line can deliver 200Mbps or more of aggregate throughput with 2x2 MIMO and support for channel bandwidth operation of up to 40 MHz (with Carrier Aggregation).

Available immediately, the AP 13 and AP 13E are priced as a single software-as-a-service license, with three- and five-year subscription options. This pricing model incorporates Celona indoor and outdoor APs, Spectrum Access System (SAS) license for CBRS spectrum access Celona Edge software, Celona SIM cards or eSIMs and cloud-based Orchestrator management system, technical support, and hardware warranty. Three-year subscription pricing for the AP 13 and AP 13E starts at US $16,500 respectively.

