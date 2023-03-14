Aqua Metals Successfully Delivers Sustainable Nickel Recycling for Circular Domestic Supply of Critical Battery Metal

Company’s breakthrough lithium battery recycling solution eliminates polluting furnaces and chemical byproducts to produce low-emissions, high-purity nickel

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals" or the "Company”), a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, today announced it has successfully recovered high-purity nickel from lithium battery black mass using Aqua Metals’ proprietary Li AquaRefining™ process, utilizing electricity, and without a polluting smelter or the significant chemical waste typical in recycling. The Company’s unique solution for recovering all valuable metals in lithium battery recycling supports a circular supply chain for manufacturing, and positions Aqua Metals to play an important role in meeting the growing demand for sustainably produced domestic metals.







High-purity nickel recovered with Li AquaRefining at Aqua Metals’ innovative lithium battery recycling Pilot.

Aqua Metals’ Li AquaRefining™ technology recovers nickel and other valuable metals using an innovative application of electroplating in a closed-loop, eliminating the need for energy-intensive and wasteful chemical processes that increase the cost and the resulting pollution of recycling. Nickel is an essential resource in the global push for electrification and clean energy technologies, and often makes up a substantial portion of the cost in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems. Aqua Metals also recently announced recovery of high purity lithium hydroxide and copper from ‘black mass’ at its operational pilot facility located in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.



“Aqua Metals continues to drive clean battery recycling forward, and recovering high purity nickel without a polluting smelter or train loads of one-time-use chemicals and costly waste streams is a landmark achievement for the industry,” said Steve Cotton, Aqua Metals' President and CEO. “Our modular recycling pilot is proving out our vision for low-cost, sustainable lithium battery recycling and the ability to rapidly scale our novel solution to meet the surging demand for the domestic minerals essential to battery manufacturing.”

Having already demonstrated successfully at both the lab and bench scales, the Aqua Metals’ Li AquaRefining™ Pilot is now the only operational electro-hydrometallurgy lithium battery recycling facility in North America.

Current commercial lithium battery recycling methods use an energy intensive smelting process that involves high temperatures, produces toxic fumes that must be mitigated, and is unable to recover usable lithium or manganese. Proposed hydrometallurgy recycling consumes tons of hazardous chemicals, producing landfill waste and significant environmental impact from the production and transport of the one-time-use chemicals.

“Cost-effective and sustainable battery recycling cannot be achieved if each ton recovered requires multiple tons of chemicals and results in tons of waste and pollution,” said Ben Taecker, Chief Engineering and Operations Officer at Aqua Metals. “Using AquaRefining we can eliminate these hazards, which creates a safer work environment, minimizes transport of chemicals, and demonstrates our commitment to equitable and responsible recycling that benefits our community.”

Aqua Metals is currently scaling operations at its Li AquaRefining Pilot facility and is ramping up production of high-value products like pure nickel, copper, and lithium hydroxide. The Company recently announced plans for the development of an integrated clean metals recycling campus, and is currently commissioning a 3,000 ton per year commercial recycling facility on the five-acre site as the first phase of the expansion.

